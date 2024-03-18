Montreal Canadiens assign defensive prospect David Reinbacher to AHL's Laval Rocket

MONTREAL
    Montreal Canadiens David Reinbacher (64) warms up prior to an NHL preseason hockey game against New Jersey Devils in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) Montreal Canadiens David Reinbacher (64) warms up prior to an NHL preseason hockey game against New Jersey Devils in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)
    The Montreal Canadiens have assigned prospect David Reinbacher to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

    The 19-year-old defenceman had a goal and 10 assists with Switzerland's Kloten HC over 35 games this season.

    Reinbacher was selected fifth overall by the Habs in last year's NHL Draft.

    Kloten HC did not make the Swiss-A League's playoffs, freeing Reinbacher to play in North America.

    Laval is chasing the Toronto Marlies for the fifth and final playoff spot in the AHL's North Division.

    Toronto (27-20-11) has 65 points with two games in hand over the Rocket (27-25-8), who have 62 points.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

