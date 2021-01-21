MONTREAL -- For most autistic kids, it hasn’t been an easy year. But for one boy at a Montreal special-needs school, it’s at least been a great week, after he took the Internet by storm.

It all started when Billy Katsabanis had his name drawn to get a free sweatshirt from a charity—that happened to be run by a former Bachelor contestant.

It set off a longer chain reaction.

Watch Billy Shields’s report in the video above.