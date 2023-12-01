MONTREAL
    • Montreal boy missing since Wednesday evening found safe: police

    A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Montreal police say the 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough has been found safe. 

