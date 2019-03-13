Featured Video
Montreal bakery recalls food as being unsafe
The provincial agency MAPAQ issued the recall for items from Patisserie Internationale
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:24AM EDT
Patrons of a Jean Talon St. bakery are being told not to eat anything they've purchased at the store because it could make them sick.
Nothing that was made by Patisserie Internationale, at 886 Jean Talon St. West, is considered safe to eat.
The baked goods were sold at that location and at other places in the greater Montreal area, sold in either paper bags, plastic sacks, or cardboard boxes.
Several items have labels with the bakery's name, Patisserie Internationale, while others don't necessarily have the name of the bakery.
The suspect items were sold up until Monday March 11.
Anyone who has food they suspect is part of the recall can return it to their point of purchase for a refund or throw it out.
Latest Montreal News
- Parents of Ariel Kouakou attend special mass on anniversary of his disappearance
- Should the city pay for pothole damage to your car? The opposition thinks so
- Judge gives 4-year sentence to Quebec driver who was texting before fatal crash
- EMSB and RI-MUHC team up for STEAM: Getting students into in science
- Montreal bakery recalls food as being unsafe