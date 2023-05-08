Montreal arson squad investigating after auto shop torched in RDP
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad will be at an auto mechanic shop on Monday to investigate a fire from the night prior.
The SPVM received the 911 call around 11:30 p.m. about a fire at the ML Pro Mechanique MTL East business on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East near Riviere-des-Prairies Boulevard in the Riviere-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
When police arrived, firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SIM) had the blaze under control.
"Due to the presence of a possible incendiary object and accelerant traces, the firefighters transferred to us the responsibility to investigate the case," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque.
Investigators will go to the scene on Monday to analyze the scene and review any potential surveillance footage.
There were no injuries, and only one business was damaged by fire.
