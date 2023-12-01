Montreal apartment building evacuated after suspicious fire in underground garage

An apartment building in northeast Montreal had to be evacuated shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Friday after a suspicious fire destroyed a car parked in the underground garage.

No one was injured, according to the Montreal police.

The building is located at the intersection of d'Avila and Choisy streets, in the Saint-Leonard borough.

The fire was extinguished by Montreal firefighters, but the vehicle was destroyed by the flames. Another car parked nearby was also damaged.

The case is being investigated by the Montreal police arson squad.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2023.