Montreal Alouettes sign veteran middle linebacker Darnell Sankey

The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday the signing of American linebacker Darnell Sankey.

The six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey, a native of San Jose, Calif., is coming off a championship campaign, having helped the Arlington Renegades capture the XFL title in May. Sankey had 47 tackles and a sack as Arlington finished second in the South Division with a 4-6 record.

But Arlington defeated the DC Defenders 35-26 in the league's championship game May 13. Sankey secured his XFL release earlier this summer and was looking to return to the CFL.

Sankey spent two very productive seasons in Canada -- leading the CFL in tackles in both 2021 and '22 -- before heading to the XFL.

The 28-year-old Sankey had a club-record 120 tackles in 2022 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He also had three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and two special-teams tackles.

The previous season, Sankey had a CFL-high 98 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders while adding a sack and one forced fumble. He was named a West Division all-star and signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent.

