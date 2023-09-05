Alouettes emphasize need to improve execution amid red zone woes
After Alouettes head coach Jason Maas singled out his own play calling for Montreal's red zone woes, the emphasis on Tuesday was on execution.
Maas, who said "it starts with me" on Saturday, believes there's a combination of play calls he wants back and calls he liked where the execution wasn't there after doing a deep dive of Montreal's 34-25 loss to the B.C. Lions.
"We all know the things that are not making us productive down there. We've looked at it, we've analyzed it, and ultimately we're going to change some things up down there," he said at Olympic Park as the Alouettes began practice for the week. "But still, no matter what you call down there, we need to execute.
"Our guys know the plays, they know how to execute them, and we've physically got to do our jobs and execute those plays. When we start doing that we'll be a better football team."
Montreal (6-5) is third-last in the CFL with 19 offensive touchdowns, ahead of only Ottawa and Hamilton. Only seven of those are off passes from starting quarterback Cody Fajardo.
Fajardo had success moving down the field on Saturday, totalling 308 passing yards to go with 36 on the ground.
And though the Alouettes got in the end zone twice, once off a Fajardo pass, they also failed to convert with the ball inside B.C.'s 25-yard line on four different occasions. On the fourth, Fajardo threw an end-zone interception with 5:35 remaining while the Lions clung to a 27-25 lead.
"Before this year, I never threw a red zone interception in my career. Now I've thrown two," said Fajardo. "Obviously there's something mentally that is breaking down for me and I have to figure that out and go back to what I've done in the past and be able just to go through my reads, find completions and finish in the score zone."
Fajardo said "a handful of things" are at the root of their red zone problems, but emphasized their need to simplify the plays and not overthink things when they're knocking on the door for a touchdown.
"When you get in the red zone, the windows get a little bit tighter, you got to quicken up your footwork a little bit, the routes have to be a little bit more precise because you just don't have the same amount of room," he said. "When we get there in the game, it's `don't overthink it, go out there and play football."'
Montreal offensive coordinator Anthony Calvillo, who threw 398 touchdowns over his 16-year career as the Alouettes QB, also put an emphasis on execution over play calling, which Maas is in charge of.
"The red zone's been one of our Achilles heels," said Calvillo. "All the coaches felt when we built our red zone game plan that we feel very good about these plays. When we analyze it, we were making quite a few mistakes down there.
"At the end of the day, it comes down to execution, making the right decision from our quarterback, and then carrying all that down to the rest of the guys in the offence."
The Alouettes beat expectations with a 6-3 record at the midway mark despite having their off-season derailed by ownership uncertainty. At 6-5, Montreal remains well in control of second place in the East, but has yet to deliver a positive result against the league's top teams.
Montreal's wins are against Ottawa (twice), Hamilton (twice), Saskatchewan and Calgary, all of whom were .500 or lower at the time of play. Only one of those wins comes against a team (Calgary) that had its starting quarterback playing.
The losses come to B.C. (twice), Winnipeg (twice) and Toronto, who have the top three records in the CFL. The Alouettes' next two games are against the Argos, in Toronto on Saturday and in Montreal on Sept. 15.
"We know we can play with anybody, now the biggest thing is just proving that we can beat anybody, right?" said Fajardo.
Earlier Tuesday, the Alouettes signed five players to their practice roster, including American defensive lineman Damontre Moore.
Moore, 30, was drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants in 2013 before playing 66 games in the league and registered a total of 97 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Last season, he won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts, playing one game with the team before sustaining an injury.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
-
'This is egregious': Sisters shocked when Toronto landlord raises rent to $9,500 a month
Two sisters were shocked when a Toronto landlord raised their rent by $7,000 per month.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Atlantic
-
New numbers on nursing bed waitlists paint a troubling picture for New Brunswick
The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights released new numbers that show nearly 1,000 New Brunswickers are on the wait list for a nursing home bed.
-
'This project has been a haul': Halifax's Spring Garden Road streetscaping project in final countdown
A busy Halifax street is closed to vehicle traffic once again as crews make the final push to complete the $10.8 million revitalization project for Spring Garden Road.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
London
-
Jury selection underway in Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection got underway at the Windsor Superior Courthouse for the trial of a 22-year-old man charged with killing three generations of a London Muslim family with his pickup truck.
-
'He’s here to clean up a mess': Weighing in on MPP Rob Flack’s housing ministry appointment
Premier Doug Ford is putting his trust in Elgin-Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack to help get the government out of the Greenbelt scandal and build homes. In a Monday cabinet shuffle, Flack was appointed associate minister of housing.
-
Victim suffers 'serious' injuries after stabbing, suspect facing charges
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a victim after an argument broke out in a central London apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Calgary
-
Dash-cam footage sought after deadly hit-and-run on 16th Avenue N.W.
Calgary police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Montgomery on Monday to contact them.
-
No human remains found at Bragg Creek, Alta., property; cold case still active
Calgary police say no human remains were found during a three-day search of a rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., last week.
-
Calgary police 'concerned for well-being' of missing teen
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teen who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
Vancouver
-
Langley RCMP arrest suspects who fled into the woods after multiple hit-and-runs in stolen pick-up
Two people were arrested after they stole a pick-up truck, tried to steal a trailer and crashed into three other vehicles before fleeing into the woods in Langley Tuesday morning, according to police.
-
A star is brewed: Animal lovers fundraise for BC SPCA for chance to see pet’s face on beer cans
A friendly competition is brewing in British Columbia as the SPCA seeks donations in exchange for local celebrity status.
-
B.C. teacher reprimanded for using 'bad cop tactics,' telling students he would 'kick their ass'
A B.C. teacher has received a reprimand for an incident in which he told a pair of misbehaving students he would beat them up if he were in high school.
Edmonton
-
'Seems like the summer's been too short': Edmonton students report for first day of school
'We're definitely ready to go because we've been getting ready to go since last year,' a south Edmonton school principal said Tuesday on the first day of classes.
-
$15K worth of computers, accessories stolen from Edmonton-area school
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for two thieves who broke into a school twice in the past week.
-
New river valley park to open later this month
The new river valley park in northeast Edmonton will open on Sunday, Sept. 24, the city has announced.
Windsor
-
'We are looking for justice': Terrorism trial starts in Windsor for crime committed in London
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, started Tuesday in Superior court in relation to the June 2021 deaths of four members of a Muslim family.
-
Suspect cuts himself while breaking into commercial property: Windsor police
Windsor police say a suspect hurt himself after breaking into a commercial property.
-
LaSalle boat explosion results in non-life-threatening injuries
LaSalle police say some boaters sustained non-life threatening injuries after a boat explosion in LaSalle.
Regina
-
Weyburn police investigating after person found in apartment with life threatening injuries
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) is investigating after a person was found inside their apartment suite with life threatening injuries.
-
Sask. community unveils CF-104 wing as memorial, honouring Canadian pilots lost in service
A small community in southern Saskatchewan is honouring one of its own with a piece of Canadian aviation history.
-
Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024
The much anticipated parkade at Regina's General Hospital is officially moving forward with construction slated to begin this fall, according to the province.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
First day of school in Ottawa brings smiles for kids, frustration for parents seeking transportation
While most kids give the first day of school a passing grade, the same cannot be said for parents scrambling to find last-minute transportation arrangements after school bus routes were cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage.
-
Ottawa boils under September heatwave
The start of school usually means the start of crisp, fall weather, but not this year. People across the city are dealing with a heatwave expected to last most of the week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. family's camper consumed by flames after appliance explosion
Trent Tomanek was doing a final walk around his Jayco camper trailer on Friday before heading to Jackfish Lake when he heard a noise that didn’t seem right.
-
Saskatoon council approves proposed office building in Nutana
After hours of arguments, Saskatoon city council has cleared the way for a new eight-storey office building just off Broadway Avenue.
-
Saskatoon drivers reminded to put safety first in school zones
As school is getting back into full swing for thousands of students and teachers across the province, police and SGI want drivers to get a passing grade when driving through school zones.