Montreal Alouettes sign LB Tyrice Beverette to two-year contract

The Montreal Alouettes have taken another step toward bringing back their championship team.

Montreal signed linebacker Tyrice Beverette to a two-year contract Friday. Beverette was set to become a free agent in February.

Beverette had 89 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, seven sacks and two touchdowns to earn East Division all-star honours this season.

The 28-year-old from Lakewood, N.J., joined Montreal in 2022 after playing two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He's the latest member of the Grey Cup-champion Alouettes who's returning next season after linebacker Darnell Sankey, and defensive linemen Shawn Lemon and Mustafa Johnson, among others, signed new contracts this off-season.

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) and linebacker Tyrice Beverette (26) celebrate on the sidelines after defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Alouettes also signed quarterback Cody Fajardo and wide receiver Tyson Philpot to contract extensions beyond next season.

