    • Alouettes sign veteran DL Shawn Lemon to one-year contract extension

    The Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes have signed veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon to a one-year contract extension through next season, the team announced Thursday.

    Lemon was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

    The 35-year-old joined the Alouettes on July 24 after he was cut by the B.C. Lions in training camp due to their Canadian ratio.
     

    The Alouettes went 12-4, including the post-season, after Lemon arrived in Montreal. He had 26 defensive tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 regular-season games.

    The product of Charleston, S.C., also earned his 100th CFL sack.

    His signing comes one day after the Alouettes signed quarterback Cody Fajardo to a one-year extension through the 2025 season.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

