Alouettes extend Grey Cup hero Tyson Philpot through 2025 CFL season
Canadian wide receiver Tyson Philpot, who caught the winning touchdown pass in this year's Grey Cup, has signed a one-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes.
Philpot, who was under contract for the upcoming CFL season, is now signed with the club through 2025.
The 23-year-old from Delta, B.C., caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Cody Fajardo with 13 seconds remaining as the Alouettes stunned the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 at last month's Grey Cup in Hamilton.
Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (6) celebrates his touchdown with teammates wide receiver Austin Mack (81) wide receiver Cole Spieker (17) and guard Kristian Matte (51) during the second half of football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
He finished with 63 yards on six receptions and was named the game's top Canadian.
The six-foot-one, 195-pound former Calgary Dino had 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 13 games this past season.
He was named the East Division's outstanding rookie in 2022 with 459 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He added 342 kickoff return yards and 153 yards on 11 punt returns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 13, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal MPs gathered Wednesday for what was expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Palestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
'Somebody knows something': Sask. community looking for answers after man's disappearance
A family is looking for answers 17 days after a Maple Creek, Sask. man left his home in the community – with no one hearing from him since.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Driver films himself going almost double the speed limit on Highway 401, posts video to social media
Video of a driver filming his speedometer while going nearly double the speed limit on an Ontario highway has emerged. But the fact that the driver posted the video to social media himself has given police pause.
Atlantic
-
Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm
Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.
-
Pilot project lets snowmobiles on roads, shoulders in parts of N.S.
A new pilot project will let Nova Scotia snowmobiles on roadways and road shoulders in parts of Lunenburg and Inverness counties this winter.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
London
-
Should police resource officers be back in schools?
A consultant's report into the possible return of police resource officers to Thames Valley District schools will be discussed by the board next month.
-
Passenger vehicle and semi truck collide in Huron County
OPP were called to the scene at the intersection of Donnybrook Line and Belgrave Road in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday where a passenger vehicle and semi truck collided.
-
Province eyes southwestern region to test storing carbon under our feet
Southwestern Ontario is anticipated to be a test site for a provincial plan to capture carbon dioxide emissions underground. The plan is also expected to retain oil and gas jobs in Lambton County.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police release photos of suspects in 'tacks in tires' scam
After a woman's purse was stolen Sunday by a man in a distraction scheme involving thumbtacks in the parking lot of the North Bay mall, police are releasing photos of two suspects.
-
One of Toronto's most wanted arrested during drug bust in Magnetawan
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
-
Timmins police charge local man with voyeurism
The Timmins Police Service charged a local man with voyeurism following an early-morning incident Dec. 9 at a Maple Street South multi-unit dwelling house.
Calgary
-
Quartet of Calgary buildings declared historic resources including iconic Plaza Theatre
Four Calgary buildings have been declared historic resources in a unanimous vote by city council’s infrastructure and planning committee.
-
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in northwest Calgary
A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that took place in September, police said Wednesday.
-
'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast Calgary residents fight back against social housing initiative
Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Tuesday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Reports of Tesla driver approaching girls under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate incidents where someone in a black Tesla approached girls. It unclear if the cases are connected.
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel was presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.
Vancouver
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
Here's how much Vancouver's property tax is set to increase in 2024
Vancouver property owners will see a tax increase of 7.5 per cent next year.
-
Vancouver mayor taking the next step in abolishing the city’s park board
During Wednesday's council meeting, Mayor Ken Sim is expected to bring forward a motion calling on the province to make amendments to the Vancouver Charter in order to give the city authorization to scrap the park board.
Edmonton
-
Alberta girl wins world title in first extreme cowboy racing competition
Not even two years into her horseback riding career, a Leduc, Alta., girl has won her first world title.
-
49 kilograms of cocaine, ecstasy found in Edmonton bust
More than four dozen kilograms of drugs – worth an estimated $1.6 million – were recently found at a central Edmonton home.
-
Pedestrian killed on Sturgeon County highway
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 37 in Sturgeon County on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex celebrates 83rd home
Just in time for the holidays, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex (HFHWE) is celebrating its 83rd Home Dedication Ceremony on Wednesday.
-
11 shootings reported in Windsor in 2023
Windsor police crime statistics show the number of reported shootings in the city has remained the same in 2023 compared to the previous year.
-
Possible human remains found in Colchester
Essex County OPP are investigating after possible human remains were located in Colchester.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
-
'Somebody knows something': Sask. community looking for answers after man's disappearance
A family is looking for answers 17 days after a Maple Creek, Sask. man left his home in the community – with no one hearing from him since.
-
Regina man convicted for murder in 1997 cold case dies in psychiatric prison
A Regina man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his brother has died in a Saskatoon federal correctional facility.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
-
Kingston General Hospital 'bursting at the seams' with COVID-19 and respiratory illness patients
The Kingston General Hospital (KGH) says a surge of emergency department inpatients, including a day that had a near record 580 admissions, has the hospital struggling to keep up as COVID-19 and the respiratory virus season peaks across the province.
-
Gatineau, Que. bank employee helps stop suspected grandparent scam
Gatineau police say a quick-thinking bank employee helped protect a man from fraud after suspecting he was the target of a grandparent scam.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
-
Regina man convicted for murder in 1997 cold case dies in psychiatric prison
A Regina man convicted of second-degree murder for killing his brother has died in a Saskatoon federal correctional facility.
-
'Somebody knows something': Sask. community looking for answers after man's disappearance
A family is looking for answers 17 days after a Maple Creek, Sask. man left his home in the community – with no one hearing from him since.