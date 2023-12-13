Alouettes extend Grey Cup hero Tyson Philpot through 2025 CFL season

MONTREAL
    Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the second half of football action at the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the second half of football action at the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    Canadian wide receiver Tyson Philpot, who caught the winning touchdown pass in this year's Grey Cup, has signed a one-year contract extension with the Montreal Alouettes.

    Philpot, who was under contract for the upcoming CFL season, is now signed with the club through 2025.

    The 23-year-old from Delta, B.C., caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Cody Fajardo with 13 seconds remaining as the Alouettes stunned the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 at last month's Grey Cup in Hamilton.

    Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (6) celebrates his touchdown with teammates wide receiver Austin Mack (81) wide receiver Cole Spieker (17) and guard Kristian Matte (51) during the second half of football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

    He finished with 63 yards on six receptions and was named the game's top Canadian.

    The six-foot-one, 195-pound former Calgary Dino had 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 13 games this past season.

    He was named the East Division's outstanding rookie in 2022 with 459 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He added 342 kickoff return yards and 153 yards on 11 punt returns.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 13, 2023.

