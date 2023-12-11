DL Mustafa Johnson latest big piece to re-sign with CFL-champion Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes are bringing back another big part of their Grey Cup-champion team.

The Alouettes announced Monday that American defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson has re-signed with the CFL club through 2025.

The six-foot-two, 290-pound Johnson was named an East Division all-star in 2023 after amassing 43 defensive tackles, seven sacks and recovered a fumble returned for a touchdown.

The 24-year-old made his CFL debut with the Als in 2022, collecting two sacks and 18 defensive tackles in eight games.

Johnson joins a growing list of Alouettes returning to the fold.

Linebacker Darnell Sankey signed a two-year contract extension with Montreal last week, while defensive lineman signed an extension through next season. Quarterback Cody Fajardo, who was under contract next season, signed an extension through 2025.