Montreal Alouettes quarterback Josh Freeman announces retirement
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Josh Freeman (5) looks to throw against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. The Montreal Alouettes have signed international quarterback Josh Freeman to a two-year deal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Conroy
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:47AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 1:14PM EDT
Quarterback Josh Freeman announced his retirement on Saturday, removing himself from the running to be the Montreal Alouettes' starter.
Freeman started 61 games as a quarterback in the NFL from 2009 to 2015, mainly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until 2013.
He then played with the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts.
In three seasons as a starter with the Buccaneers between 2010 and 2012, the 30-year-old quarterback completed 943 of his 1,583 passes good for 11,108 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Freeman's departure narrows the Alouettes' quarterback competition down to four, with Drew Willy and Matthew Shiltz considered the favourites. Antonio Pipkin and Garrett Fugate are also in the running.
