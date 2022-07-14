Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

The Montreal Alouettes acquired the rights to offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

The Montreal team gave up two conditional picks.

If the McGill alumnus signs a deal with the Alouettes or any other CFL team, Montreal would send its next second round pick to Calgary.

The Stampeders would then have the option to trade the next first round pick to the Alouettes, if it turns out to be higher than Calgary's.

Should the Alouettes not have a first round pick the following season, this option would apply the following year.

"We are happy to have proceeded with this transaction. Laurent is a football icon in Montreal and Quebec," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia said in a press release.

"We wish him the best success with his football career moving forward, and are satisfied knowing that if he does play in Canada, he will do so in a city and a stadium that he knows very well."

We have just acquired the rights to offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif! If he plays in the CFL, he’ll be doing so in his own backyard! 👉https://t.co/6zeMGO75xL pic.twitter.com/Vxqs8Q7f5P — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 15, 2022

Duvernay-Tardif played 54 games in five NFL seasons, helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

In 2020, the former André-Grasset College Phoenix player was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy, given to the athlete of the year in Canada.

The 31-year-old Quebecer, who juggles a career as a doctor and professional athlete, chose not to play in the NFL in 2020 and to focus on his career in medicine, in the midst of the pandemic, in order to help those who needed it most.

This decision earned him one of Sports Illustrated's prestigious awards, the annual Sportsman of the Year.

A sixth-round pick (200th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, Duvernay-Tardif played in eight games with the New York Jets last season.

The Stampeders claimed him in the third round (19th overall) in the 2014 CFL Draft.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 14, 2022.