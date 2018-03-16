

CTV Montreal





Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly announced a new goooaaaaalllll on Friday that should give Montrealers a kick – making the city the home of 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

"Montréal is a world-class city and is the perfect venue to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said Joly in a statement. “Our metropolis is thriving, and this major event is the perfect occasion to attract the entire world to Quebec and to Canada to create even more cultural, social and economic benefits for our whole society."

In March, the federal government announced its support-in-principle of making a bid to host the tournament along with the United States and Mexico, a decision that was finalized in April.

Canada played host to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015, with matches taking place in six cities across the country and drawing 1.35 million spectators.

A decision from FIFA on which city will be home to the 2026 tournament is expected on June 13.