    • Montembeault, Canadiens snap five-game skid with 4-2 victory over Coyotes

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) stops a shot by Arizona Coyotes' Jason Zucker (16) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) stops a shot by Arizona Coyotes' Jason Zucker (16) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Sam Montembeault made 36 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens snap their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at Bell Centre.

    Joel Armia, Jordan Harris, Tanner Pearson and Nick Suzuki, with an empty-net goal, scored for Montreal (23-28-8).

    Montembeault boosted his record to 13-10-4. He lost his shutout bid when Alex Kerfoot scored at 7:42 of the second period to cut the Montreal lead to 2-1.

    Montreal Canadiens' Jordan Harris (54) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with teammates Johnathan Kovacevic (26), Jake Evans (hidden) and Josh Anderson (17) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    Nick Bjugstad added the other goal for Arizona (23-30-5), bringing the Coyotes within one, 3-2, with 5:37 remaining.

    Connor Ingram made 17 saves as Arizona's losing streak was extended to 13 games.

    The Coyotes came up empty on three power plays while the Canadiens failed to draw a man advantage for a second consecutive game.

    Montreal begins a four-game road trip Thursday in Florida.

    Arizona plays the third of its five-game road trip at Toronto on Thursday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024. 

