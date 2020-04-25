MONTREAL -- Montreal police officers and firefighters were called to the scene of a bar on Friday night after a Molotov cocktail seems to have been thrown through the window.

At around 11 p.m., the SPVM and Montreal Fire Department got a call to head to Bar Cherry on Cremezie Blvd. East near Musset St. to put out the blaze.

According to SPVM officer Raphael Bergeron, the fire was put out quickly and the establishment only sustained minor damage, including a broken front window.

The fire was deemed suspicious and transferred to the SPVM’s arson squad.

There were no injuries and there are no suspects at the moment.

An investigation is ongoing.