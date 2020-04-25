Molotov cocktail thrown through front window of Cremazie Blvd. bar
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:27AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:55AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police officers and firefighters were called to the scene of a bar on Friday night after a Molotov cocktail seems to have been thrown through the window.
At around 11 p.m., the SPVM and Montreal Fire Department got a call to head to Bar Cherry on Cremezie Blvd. East near Musset St. to put out the blaze.
According to SPVM officer Raphael Bergeron, the fire was put out quickly and the establishment only sustained minor damage, including a broken front window.
The fire was deemed suspicious and transferred to the SPVM’s arson squad.
There were no injuries and there are no suspects at the moment.
An investigation is ongoing.