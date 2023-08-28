MNA Monsef Derraji won't run for Quebec Liberal leadership

Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji has closed the door on a run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (LPQ).

"Guided by the desire to be as useful as possible to my political party and the ideals it stands for, I have come to the conclusion that my contribution would be more meaningful, relevant and effective at this time, other than in the context of a leadership race," he said in a written statement.

However, Derraji asserts that his party deserves "an invigorating race to revive the liberalism that has won the confidence of Quebecers time and time again."

There's no shortage of candidates to succeed Dominique Anglade, who stepped down as leader last November, a few weeks after the disastrous results of the last election.

Interim leader Marc Tanguay, Marguerite-Bourgeoys MNA Frédéric Beauchemin and federal Liberal MP Joël Lightbound have not closed the door on entering the race.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2023