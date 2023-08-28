MNA Monsef Derraji won't run for Quebec Liberal leadership
Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji has closed the door on a run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (LPQ).
"Guided by the desire to be as useful as possible to my political party and the ideals it stands for, I have come to the conclusion that my contribution would be more meaningful, relevant and effective at this time, other than in the context of a leadership race," he said in a written statement.
However, Derraji asserts that his party deserves "an invigorating race to revive the liberalism that has won the confidence of Quebecers time and time again."
There's no shortage of candidates to succeed Dominique Anglade, who stepped down as leader last November, a few weeks after the disastrous results of the last election.
Interim leader Marc Tanguay, Marguerite-Bourgeoys MNA Frédéric Beauchemin and federal Liberal MP Joël Lightbound have not closed the door on entering the race.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crews prepare for more difficult weather as heat soars in the Northwest Territories
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
BREAKING | Trump faces Sept. 6 arraignment in Georgia election subversion case: court docket
Donald Trump's arraignment in Georgia on criminal charges accusing the former U.S. President and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss has been scheduled for Sept. 6, a court docket for the case showed on Monday.
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
A Chilean family was ripped apart 42 years ago after hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez' son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died. Now, she was meeting him face-to-face at her home in Valdivia, Chile.
Quebec child killings: Businessman identified as father of slain twins
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
U.K. air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancellations
Thousands of air travellers around the world faced delays on Monday after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the U.K. on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'
Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder – here are the facts
With Donald Trump facing felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president is flooding the airwaves and his social media platform with distortions, misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about his defeat. Here are the facts about Trump's loss in the last presidential election.
Toronto
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
'I’m not the mayor': Former Mayor John Tory returns to talk radio
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory returned to the airwaves on Monday morning as a temporary host on NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning.
-
Recent changes made to Ontario strip search laws are 'woefully inadequate': CCLA
Recent changes made to the legislation that governs how and when Ontario inmates are subject to strip searches are 'woefully inadequate' and need to be reexamined, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said at a news conference Monday.
Atlantic
-
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
-
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
-
'Is this the moment?': Country music superstar Keith Urban helps N.S. couple with gender reveal
A Nova Scotia couple that attended this weekend's YQM Festival in Dieppe, N.B., drove home Sunday with memories they will never forget, as well as quite the souvenir.
London
-
Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.
-
U.S. law enforcement tips off London police to child porn investigation
The joint investigation involved the London police internet child exploitation unit (ICE), the Rockland New York County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland security.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec child killings: Businessman identified as father of slain twins
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a motorized vehicle in Brethour Township, near Temiskaming Shores.
Calgary
-
Calgary brigade headed for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations
As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.
-
Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive
A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary.
-
Coaldale, Alta., man charged in vehicle thefts
Police say a 32-year-old man from Coaldale faces several charges in connection with several thefts in southern Alberta.
Kitchener
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
-
Weekend crashes close highways in Perth East and Cambridge; one driver suffers life-threatening injuries
Two serious traffic incidents over the weekend slowed down commuters across the region, including a head-on collision in Perth East that closed a highway for more than 12 hours.
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
Vancouver
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Delta shuts down Hwy 17 for hours
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delta, B.C., on Sunday night, forcing police to shut down Highway 17 for hours.
-
No emergency text alerts? Questions surround lack of fire warnings in Shuswap
A growing number of residents in the North Shuswap area are voicing concerns that that they did not receive emergency text alerts from the AlertReady emergency notification system as an exceptionally aggressive fire swept toward their communities, trapping some while others narrowly escaped with their lives.
-
Jacksonville killings: What we know about the hate crime
A white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people Saturday in what the sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's what is known about the killings.
Edmonton
-
Crews prepare for more difficult weather as heat soars in the Northwest Territories
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
-
Edmonton woman with dementia missing: police
An Edmonton senior with dementia has not been seen since Sunday night and is being considered missing by police.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny, hazy and hot today
The heat's back. After an extended period of cooler-than-average temperatures in Edmonton, we jumped back into the mid to upper 20s this past weekend (average high was 21 C).
Windsor
-
Another tornado confirmed in the region from Aug. 24 storm
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
-
Fifth West Nile positive mosquito trap identified in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Public Health has confirmed mosquitos collected from traps last week have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
-
Police in Chatham looking for witnesses to crash
According to police, a car parked on Baldoon Road was struck by a moving black Nissan Altima.
Regina
-
Sask. man ticketed after being caught watching YouTube while driving
A driver in Saskatchewan was ticketed $580 for distracted driving after being caught watching YouTube while behind the wheel.
-
Councillors, MP meet to discuss controversial compost facility near Pilot Butte
Communication is opening up around the proposed compost facility near Pilot Butte – as councillors from the RM of Edenwold, Pilot Butte and a federal MP met to discuss the controversial project.
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
Ottawa
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
One person injured in Vanier Parkway crash
Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a nasty-looking crash on the Vanier Parkway overpass above Highway 417 Monday morning.
-
Ottawa pressing the Ontario, federal governments for new transit funding, Transit Commission chair says
The chair of the Transit Commission says Ottawa is joining other cities in a "full-on" press for transit funding from upper levels of government, as OC Transpo faces ridership challenges and multimillion-dollar deficits.
Saskatoon
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
-
Special air quality statements in effect for Saskatoon, most of northern Saskatchewan
A wave of smoky conditions is causing special air quality statements across northern and central Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. man ticketed after being caught watching YouTube while driving
A driver in Saskatchewan was ticketed $580 for distracted driving after being caught watching YouTube while behind the wheel.