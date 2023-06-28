Andre Fortin drops out of Quebec Liberal leadership race

Quebec Liberal MNA André Fortin will not be taking the plunge in his party's leadership race.

In a Facebook message published on Wednesday, Fortin cited family reasons. In particular, he said that being leader would not allow him to be the kind of father he wanted to be for his daughters.

There is no shortage of candidates to succeed Dominique Anglade, who stepped down last November, just after the election.

Frédéric Beauchemin, the Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, is considering the position.

The party's interim leader, Marc Tanguay, and the MNA for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji, have not closed the door on running.

Federal Liberal MP for Louis-Hébert, Joël Lightbound, is also thinking about entering the race.

The rules of the leadership race are not yet known.