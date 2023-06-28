Andre Fortin drops out of Quebec Liberal leadership race

Quebec Liberal MNA Andre Fortin tables legislation on organ donors, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. Fortin will not seek the leadership of the Liberal party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Liberal MNA Andre Fortin tables legislation on organ donors, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. Fortin will not seek the leadership of the Liberal party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon