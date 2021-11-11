MONTREAL -- A Longueuil mother and her two children, who were reported missing on Tuesday, have been found.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the mother and her children are all safe.

The family was located in Hammond, Ontario.

"They were quickly taken in charge by our colleagues of the Ontario Provincial Police and will be met in the next few hours by our investigators in order to offer them the necessary services and support and to establish more precisely the circumstances of the event," reads an SPAL press release.