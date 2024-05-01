'Québec solidaire must become a party of government,' says Nadeau-Dubois

Québec solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois demands changes in his party, which he says "must become a party of government."

He said he wants to see three projects carried out that will be decisive for his future in the party, but refused to see them as conditions for his remaining at the head of the party.

He acknowledged that his party is going through "difficult times" following the resignation on Monday of female co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien.

In a news scrum Wednesday afternoon in the legislature, he called on members to adopt a new position to be put to the vote at a national council meeting at the end of the month in Saguenay.

He also called for a simplification of the party's program and a streamlining of its structures, including clarification of the roles of the co-spokespersons.

Nadeau-Dubois has confidence of party

Elected QS representatives said earlier on Wednesday that Nadeau-Dubois has the confidence of the entire caucus, but all possibilities are on the table.

Lessard-Therrien's resignation on Monday, after only a few months in the post, is causing quite a stir because she spoke of the stranglehold her other co-spokesperson, Nadeau-Dubois, has on the party leadership.

After a day of reflection on Tuesday, Nadeau-Dubois arrived at his caucus meeting on Wednesday morning flanked by his colleagues Manon Massé, Guillaume Cliche-Rivard and Alejandra Zaga-Mendez.

In a press scrum, MNA Andrés Fontecilla said that all possibilities would be discussed.

His colleague Alexandre Leduc said the entire caucus supported Nadeau-Dubois.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 1, 2024.