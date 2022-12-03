Missing elderly couple found safe and sound: police
Police on Montreal's South Shore confirmed on Saturday morning that the elderly couple that had been missing was located safe and sound.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Canada features in list of 23 best places to go in 2023, according to Conde Nast Traveller
Canada's British Columbia features in a list of the 23 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The list was created by travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
Ministers decline request to testify on Afghan aid blockade as desperation grows
Three Liberal ministers have declined invitations to testify at the Senate as the upper chamber probes why Canada still won't allow humanitarian workers to help in Afghanistan.
Day 14 at World Cup 2022: Netherlands knock U.S. out; Argentina against Australia later
Welcome to the knockout rounds of the World Cup as the final 16 teams vie for soccer’s most coveted trophy. Netherlands, USA, Argentina and Australia all face elimination if they don’t win. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day 14 of the tournament.
Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?
Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
Toronto
-
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade hits the streets Saturday. These roads will be closed
The Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) says many of the streets along the parade route will be closed until noon on Saturday.
-
Police looking for suspect after 51-year-old man stabbed in Whitby, Ont.
Police are looking for a suspect involved in a Friday morning stabbing incident in Whitby, Ont.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
N.L. children's hospital cancels some surgeries amid surge in respiratory illness
A children's hospital in the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador says it has had to cancel some surgeries and appointments due to a high level of respiratory illness.
London
-
Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.
A strong wind storm caused by a fast-moving cold front resulted in power disruptions in London Saturday morning. The gusts took down power lines in multiple locations, including an alarming incident in a city park off Darlene Crescent, where a dangling power line made contact several times causing fiery explosions, cracking and arching of other lines.
-
Victoria Park shines bright with Lighting of the Lights
The City of London began its annual “Lighting of the Lights” event at Victoria Park on Friday evening.
-
A new Community Addictions Hub moves closer to reality for Sarnia-Lambton
With community consultations now complete, the design and construction of the Community Addictions Hub for Sarnia-Lambton is ready to move forward. It's viewed as a significant advancement in the effort to help people cope with addictions and find a road to recovery.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how to watch this year's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
For the first time, the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon will be held at Greater Sudbury’s new arts facility, Place des Arts.
-
Snowplow driver killed in collision near Thunder Bay, Ont.
A snowplow driver was killed Friday evening when his plow collided with a tractor-trailer near Thunder Bay.
-
Flash freeze, wind warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued flash freeze and high wind warnings for several communities in northeastern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Goggia resume winning ways in Lake Louise, takes season's first women's downhill
Sofia Goggia picked up where she left off in Lake Louise, Alta.
-
Climbing rock installation creates traffic delays around Millennium Park
If you're driving around Shaw Millennium Park Saturday, the city suggests searching for a Plan B.
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
30 firefighters respond to garage fire in Brant County
Damage is estimated around $150,000 after flames tore through a garage in Brant County on Friday night.
-
Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing additional child porn charges
Woodstock police say new child porn charges have been laid against a former doctor.
Vancouver
-
Independent review of B.C. COVID response calls for better communication, transparency
A review of British Columbia's COVID-19 response released Friday says despite being unprepared for the pandemic, the province showed "resilience, balance and nimbleness" during the emergency.
-
Winter weather prompts reminders to 'Slow Down and Move Over'
First responders on the mid-island are asking for the public to obey "Slow Down and Move Over" laws, especially in light of this week's heavy snowfall.
-
Winter tires on TransLink buses? Don't count on it
Bus drivers are speaking out about the terrible road conditions that put them in danger during this week's snowstorm.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Pair of Ponoka hit-and-runs connected to vehicle containing cocaine, meth: RCMP
Ponoka RCMP are searching for two people who witnesses saw flee from a vehicle that hit two people the afternoon of Nov. 30.
Windsor
-
Section of Concession Road 3 North in Amherstberg closed due to downed hydro poles
Nicholas Baggio, a resident who lives on Concession Road 3 North told CTV News Windsor that when he woke up Saturday morning, he saw recycling bins strewn across his lawn — only afterwards did he see the damage to the hydro poles on the road. Windsor police ask the public to avoid the area in the meantime.
-
Wind warning issued for Windsor, Ont. region on Saturday
Windsor should expect some fierce weather on Saturday, as strong winds are expected across the region as most of southern Ontario finds itself under a wind warning with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected, according to Environment Canada.
-
Bright Lights returns, bringing holiday cheer to downtown Windsor
'Tis the season to be jolly and the return of Bright Lights Windsor is about to shine during the holidays.
Regina
-
'It’s going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.
Ottawa
-
WIND WARNING
WIND WARNING | Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures
A wind warning is in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario with the possibility of wind gusts of up to 90 km/h
-
Here's what you need to know about the vacant unit tax letter from the city of Ottawa
A letter from the city of Ottawa arrived in tens of thousands of mailboxes this week, asking homeowners to declare whether any of their properties are vacant.
-
Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT
Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
'Suspicious' death of Saskatoon man under investigation
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was found dead at a home on 7th Street East.
-
'It's a calmer atmosphere': Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new emergency shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) Wellness Centre has opened its doors in Fairhaven and is nearly at capacity.