Missing 16-year-old boy found safe and sound
Montreal police say the teenager that was reported missing has been found.
He was safe and sound.
Canada needs to overhaul how it handles stalking, harassment cases: experts
CTVNews.ca speaks with victims of stalking and harassment, and with advocates and legal experts who are calling on Canada to overhaul how it handles these cases from the police, to courts, and to the communities we live in.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
As nature talks unfold, here's what '30 by 30' conservation could mean in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was unequivocal Wednesday when asked if Canada was going to meet its goal to protect one-quarter of all Canadian land and oceans by 2025. That goal, which would already mean protecting 1.2 million more square kilometres of land, is just the interim stop on the way to conserving 30 per cent by 2030.
Brittney Griner back home in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star's detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
Steep surcharges for mailing parcels may dampen holiday spirits
Canadians sending parcels this holiday season may be surprised to see a steep surcharge on domestic shipping due to the high price of diesel.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
N.S. carpenter paralyzed in work injury on Highway 104 project frustrated by Workers' Compensation Board
Daily life at the MacKay household in Trenton, N.S., has changed dramatically ever since 50-year-old Matthew was paralyzed while working on the twinning of Nova Scotia Highway 104.
Maritimers face extended wait times for specialist appointments
On top of extended wait times at Maritime emergency rooms, patients are also waiting longer periods to see specialists across Atlantic Canada.
'A lack of leadership': Military, RCMP veterans calling for change to Veterans Affairs Canada
Military and RCMP veterans are calling for changes to Veterans Affairs Canada – a message that was made clear during a rally in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday.
Another rural health care clinic reducing its hours
Another rural health care facility is being forced to reduce its hours due to “health human resource challenges.” This time it’s the walk in clinic at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter.
Farhi family delivers huge gift to London Children’s Museum
Thursday marked an early start to the gift-giving season this year. London-based developer Shmuel Farhi was joined by some of his family to deliver a $750,000 donation to London’s Children’s Museum.
Collision in Lucan Biddulph claims the life of one person
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a fatal collision between an SUV and pickup truck in Lucan Biddulph claimed the life of one person Thursday afternoon.
Canadian tourists may not be able to claim trip cancellations to Jamaica amid violence on island, travel expert warns
Despite Jamaica’s prime minister recently declaring a widespread state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murder on the island, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the 'Hunger Games' star is getting some flak for not quite getting it right.
Alberta reports 8 more influenza deaths, over 300 new hospitalizations
Eight more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 24. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw talks cancer battle, importance of early detection
The recent death of actress Kirstie Alley has CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw contemplating her own situation, and the message she can offer to others.
Diesel prices driving up holiday shipping costs
It's unwelcome news for Canadians as the holidays approach: there's yet another thing driving inflation this year.
Cambridge house fire causes $400K in damages
Four adults and a baby have been displaced after a fire broke out at their Cambridge home late Thursday night.
Brantford thieves targeting Ram pickup trucks
Four Ram pickup trucks were stolen overnight Tuesday in Brantford. Police have issued a warning to drivers, and are sharing tips for preventing relay and reprogramming thefts.
A very country Christmas: Rockwood Farmers' Santa Claus Parade returns
Hundreds of people lined the streets in Rockwood Thursday night as the Santa Clause Parade of Lights rolled through.
B.C. mask debate: Divide between frontline doctors and public health amid concerns of politicized office
Soaring respiratory infections among children have frontline health-care workers pleading for the revival of mask usage, something the provincial health officer remains lukewarm on.
Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledges flu deaths of B.C. children, promises weekly reports going forward
B.C. health officials will now be reporting on the number of pediatric deaths from the flu weekly, a change that comes in the wake of an alarming number of fatalities this season.
U.S. company granted salvage rights to ship believed to contain millions in B.C. gold
A Seattle-based company has been granted salvage rights to a ship containing piles of gold that sank near the B.C. coast in the 19th century.
Premiers to hold virtual news conference on struggling children's hospitals
Canada's premiers plan to hold a news conference in Winnipeg today as children's hospitals struggle to deal with a wave of child illnesses.
Windsor Regional Hospital warns respiratory illness 'trifecta' still here, with post-holiday spike possible
At the last meeting of the Windsor Regional Hospital’s board for 2022, December projections paint a cautiously optimistic picture of the local healthcare system’s capacity.
Windsor police request public assistance in sexual assault investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals after a woman was sexually assaulted on Wednesday.
Mix of precipitation in store for the weekend
A mix of rain and snow is in store over the weekend as Windsor-Essex first deals with rain showers on Friday.
'It all started with one': Sask. woman shares collection of more than 600 nutcrackers
A Saskatchewan woman has accumulated more than 600 nutcracker decorations of all shapes and sizes, over almost 20 years.
Frequent power failures in south Regina frustrating residents
Some residents in south Regina say they have been plagued by power outages over the past few months.
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
RSV outbreaks in 3 Ottawa long-term care homes
Ottawa's Hillel Lodge, Centre d'Accueil Champlain and Peter D. Clark Centre are listed as long-term care homes having outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.
Here's where you can get 10 cents a litre off gas in Ottawa this morning
Ottawa drivers can get a 10-cent-per-litre discount on gas this morning at some Circle K, Ultramar and Esso locations across the city.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 9-11
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
'It's a pretty traumatic thing': Resident of Rosthern apartment recounts son's exit from burning building
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service
Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.
Saskatoon police respond to rollover on Circle Drive East
Saskatoon police are restricting traffic on Circle Drive following a vehicle rollover.