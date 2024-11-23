MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pension increase of 2.6% in January, announces Retraite Quebec

    A Canadian dollar coin, photographed on May 29, 2019. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) A Canadian dollar coin, photographed on May 29, 2019. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
     A number of pensions will increase by 2.6 per cent as of January, Retraite Québec announced on Friday.

    A total of $2.2 million beneficiaries will benefit.

    The increase will affect retirement, disability, surviving spouse, disabled contributor's child and orphan's pensions.

    For example, the retirement pension paid at age 65, which is currently $682 per month, will rise to $700 per month.

    The retirement pension paid at age 72, which is currently $1083, will rise to $1111 per month in 2025.

    And those claiming their retirement pension from the age of 60 will see it rise from $457 per month to $469.

    Retraite Québec points out that the pensions paid by the Quebec Pension Plan are indexed in January each year according to the rate determined using the Consumer Price Index.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2024. 

