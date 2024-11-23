Pension increase of 2.6% in January, announces Retraite Quebec
A number of pensions will increase by 2.6 per cent as of January, Retraite Québec announced on Friday.
A total of $2.2 million beneficiaries will benefit.
The increase will affect retirement, disability, surviving spouse, disabled contributor's child and orphan's pensions.
For example, the retirement pension paid at age 65, which is currently $682 per month, will rise to $700 per month.
The retirement pension paid at age 72, which is currently $1083, will rise to $1111 per month in 2025.
And those claiming their retirement pension from the age of 60 will see it rise from $457 per month to $469.
Retraite Québec points out that the pensions paid by the Quebec Pension Plan are indexed in January each year according to the rate determined using the Consumer Price Index.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump picks Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute, to be agriculture secretary.
7 suspects, including 13-year-old, charged following 'violent' home invasion north of Toronto
Seven teenage suspects, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested following a targeted and “violent” home invasion in Vaughan on Friday, police say.
Walking pneumonia is surging in Canada. Is this unusual?
CTVNews.ca spoke with various medical experts to find out the latest situation with the typically mild walking pneumonia in their area and whether parents should be worried.
Lotto Max jackpot climbs to $80M, tying record for largest prize
The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.
Widow of Chinese businessman who was executed for murder can sell her Vancouver house, court rules
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
Retiring? Here's how to switch from saving for your golden years to spending
The last paycheque from a decades-long career arrives next Friday and the nest egg you built during those working years will now turn into a main source of income. It can be a jarring switch from saving for retirement to spending in retirement.
Police thought this gnome looked out of place. Then they tested it for drugs
During a recent narcotics investigation, Dutch police said they found a garden gnome made of approximately two kilograms of MDMA.
Bluesky takes bite out of X, as global users flee social media giant: analyst
A Canadian technology analyst says it appears Bluesky has legitimate growth momentum in the U.S. and elsewhere, and could be a significant threat to X.
Joly, Blair condemn anti-NATO protest in Montreal that saw fires, smashed windows
Federal cabinet ministers condemned an anti-NATO protest in Montreal that turned violent on Friday, saying 'hatred and antisemitism' were on display, but protesters deny the claim, saying they demonstrated against the 'complicity' of NATO member countries in a war that has killed thousands of Palestinians.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
7 suspects, including 13-year-old, charged following 'violent' home invasion north of Toronto
Seven teenage suspects, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested following a targeted and “violent” home invasion in Vaughan on Friday, police say.
-
'Her shoe got sucked into the escalator': Toronto family warns of potential risk of wearing Crocs
A Toronto family is speaking out after their 10-year-old daughter's Crocs got stuck in an escalator, ripping the entire toe area of the clog off.
-
Lotto Max jackpot climbs to $80M, tying record for largest prize
The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.
Ottawa
-
Mixed reaction from Ottawa business owners, customers on GST exemption
Business owners say they've been left with questions about how a temporary tax exemption to the GST will work after the federal government announcement the policy last week.
-
Ottawa councillor violated Code of Conduct for daycare incident last summer, integrity commissioner concludes
The City of Ottawa's integrity commissioner has found West-Carleton March Coun. Clarke Kelly has violated the Code of Conduct for city officials and should be reprimanded following an altercation with a local daycare owner and staff last summer.
-
Ottawa driver fined for hauling thousands of empty cans in trunk of car
Ontario Provincial Police stopped an Ottawa man for dangerously hauling thousands of empty cans from the back of his car.
Atlantic
-
'We need answers': Protest held at RCMP detachment for suspicious disappearance of N.B. man
A crowd of over 20 people stood in the pouring rain Saturday in front of the RCMP detachment in Hampton, N.B., to bring awareness to a missing person’s case.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talk carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
-
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek: N.B. RCMP
A 17-year-old boy from Petitcodiac, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek, N.B.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation files claim against Ontario and Newmont mining
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
More carrots pulled from grocery store shelves in expanded recall for E. coli: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
London
-
Two people airlifted, several taken to hospital due to collision
Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk County.
-
South Bruce residents vote in favour of hosting nuclear waste project in narrow referendum
South Bruce residents narrowly voted in favour of plans to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste under their municipality on Monday.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. and San Jose, Calif. celebrate hockey legend on night his jersey is retired
The Jumbo elephant monument in St. Thomas, Ont. will be lit in teal Saturday night as the city honours hockey legend Joe Thornton.
Kitchener
-
Advocates push for anti-renoviction bylaws as Waterloo Region reports affordable housing progress
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
-
Man charged in Kitchener crash involving Grand River Transit LRT
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
-
How University of Waterloo researchers could help charge your devices by moving your body
Imagine being able to charge your devices through your body’s movements.
Windsor
-
Charity produces record amounts of non-perishable food amidst rise in food insecurity
A Windsor-Essex charitable organization created a record amount of non-perishable food amidst an increase in food insecurity, both at home and abroad.
-
No impaired drivers detected during Friday night RIDE checks
The Windsor Police Service reports no detected impaired drivers on Friday night during their RIDE checks.
-
Truck fire on the Ambassador Bridge
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 reopens in Muskoka Lakes after fatal propane truck rollover
Highway 400 reopened late Friday night in Georgian Bay Township after emergency crews tended to a fatal tanker truck rollover Friday morning.
-
Missing man in Collingwood
Collingwood OPP are searching for a 79-year-old man who was last seen early Saturday morning.
-
Youth reportedly struck in hit-and-run
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Gravenhurst from earlier this week, where a driver allegedly struck a young pedestrian and fled the scene.
Vancouver
-
Widow of Chinese businessman who was executed for murder can sell her Vancouver house, court rules
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
-
Black bear killed in self defence after attack on dog-walker in Maple Ridge
A black bear has died following a brawl with a man on a trail in Maple Ridge.
-
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to set fire to Vancouver City Hall
A 36-year-old man was arrested and is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to start a blaze at the front of Vancouver City Hall Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
-
Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talk carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Snowfall warning in effect for southwestern Manitoba
Some areas could expect snowfall totals of 15 to 25 centimetres.
-
The Thriftmas Special: The benefits of second-hand holiday shopping
The holidays may be a time for family, joy and togetherness, but they can also be hard on the wallet.
-
Two Manitobans charged in two-day manhunt in northwestern Ontario
A two-day manhunt in northwestern Ontario has ended in more than 20 charges against a Manitoba man and woman.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning for Calgary and southern Alberta expected to continue throughout Saturday
A snowfall warning for Calgary remained in effect early Saturday morning and looks poised to be hanging around all weekend.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community gathers to commemorate the Holodomor
Calgary’s Ukrainian community commemorated the Holodomor Saturday in a ceremony that paid tribute to millions of victims from the past and to remind the world of the parallels to what is taking place in Ukraine in 2024.
-
‘Pinch me I’m dreaming:’ Calgary drummer pulled from crowd to play with the Arkells
For young musicians, to be up on stage in front of thousands of people, would be a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary girl, after being invited to play with Canadian rock icons The Arkells.
Edmonton
-
From Instagram to IRL: Where to find this year's trendy treats in Edmonton
From globally-inspired pastries to vegan fast food and Connor McDavid-themed culinary delights, Edmonton has a lot to offer anyone looking to try something trendy.
-
Edmonton calls parking ban after city hit with heavy snowfall
Edmonton has called its first parking ban of the season as the city remained under a snowfall warning.
-
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian hit in southeast Edmonton
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was hit on Thursday night.
Regina
-
Navy wife brings together local authors for inaugural book fair
Sixteen local authors and book publishers gathered Saturday for the first ever Regina Bookwyrm’s Book Fair, organized by a Navy wife.
-
City of Regina releases snowfall response plan ahead of next blast of wintery weather
Many parts of Saskatchewan will be hit with another round of wintery weather on Saturday, and Regina is no exception, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate.
-
NDP calls for investigation into food prices in northern Sask. after scurvy cases discovered
The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for an investigation into food prices in the northern part of the province after 27 cases of scurvy were discovered.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm excited to take it on': Saskatoon businesses weigh in on GST exemption
Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.
-
Watermain break closes Saskatoon road
The City of Saskatoon is advising motorists of road closures due to a watermain break that caused flooding on Millar Avenue near Circle Drive.
-
Why isn't Saskatoon's new downtown shelter open yet?
Saskatoon's new downtown shelter must undergo renovations before it can open, according to the operator of the site.