QUEBEC CITY -- Two men who died in hospital Wednesday morning, a few hours after being found unconscious in a fire-damaged Quebec City home, were both homicide victims, Quebec City police confirmed Friday.

Police also said the fire was of criminal origin.

They identified the two victims as Stéphane Deschênes and Mario Anctil, both aged 51.

The fire broke out early in the night in the house, which was located in a residential area in the Saint-Rodrigue sector of the Charlesbourg borough, in northeastern Quebec City.

A security perimeter was established and it was still in place on Friday morning as the police investigation continued.

Police told media at the time that the two men's bodies bore signs of violence.

Police have so far made no arrests in connection with the case. They're asking people who have information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2021.