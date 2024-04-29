McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies

McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.

This comes after hundreds of demonstrators started camping out on the school's grounds to demand the university divest from funds they claim are connected to Israel.

Monday, the university's media relations office noted the situation has "shifted significantly" as the number of tents on campus has tripled since Saturday.

"We have become aware that many of them, if not the majority, are not members of the McGill community," the university notes.

Officials also claim they saw "video evidence" of people using antisemitic language and intimidating behaviour.

They say the school plans to investigate as the encampment violates both McGill's policies and the law.

"The university has been in communication with lawyers retained by McGill students in the encampment to discuss conditions in place to ensure safety as well as a timeline to remove the tents," the school notes.

However, officials say the students, through their lawyers, "refused to carry on these discussions and did not bring any proposals or suggestions to further the dialogue. They have instead indicated that they intend to remain on campus indefinitely."

McGill says its senior leadership team is now meeting to discuss the next steps.