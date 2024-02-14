McGill student union cancels meeting with Anthony Housefather over views on Israel-Hamas war
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is speaking out after the Students' Society of McGill University (SSMU) cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute because of his views on the Israel-Hamas war.
Housefather and the SSMU were set to discuss student funding in the face of tuition hikes from the Quebec government. But the student union cancelled an hour and a half before Tuesday's meeting.
"I have never had a group cancel a meeting because they don't agree with my perspective on an issue that has nothing to do with the issues that we were meeting about, and hadn't changed from the time that they asked for the meeting," Housefather told CTV News on Wednesday.
Last week, in an email, the SSMU asked to meet with Housefather to discuss support for international students, student housing, mental health services and student financial aid.
"I am a huge advocate for English-speaking institutions in Quebec," said Housefather, the MP for Mount Royal. "I have been at the forefront of pushing on the Quebec government's decision to increase the rates of out-of-province students that will harm our English universities."
But the SSMU cancelled Tuesday, citing Housefather's "outspoken support for the Israeli state."
"It is the responsibility of public officials to uphold notions of democracy, peace and justice through thick and thin," the email, obtained by CTV News, reads. "We demand Mr. Housefather show these values once again."
Housefather has spoken out against Canada's decision to join a United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in the conflict. He has also rejected claims by South Africa that Israel is committing genocide.
The SSMU did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News.
Former Canadian senator and journalist Joan Fraser believes the students made a "bad mistake" in refusing to meet with Housefather.
"I wouldn't have [the right] to demand of any elected representative that they take a specific position. I can urge them to do so. I can urge them strongly to do what I would believe is right, but I can't demand of them," she said in an interview.
"I think they did do a disservice to their members and to the university at large, and to the community at large."
Housefather pointed out that the meeting had nothing to do with the Israel-Hamas war.
"It has nothing to do with the Middle East. And again, the idea that we are letting different perspectives on a foreign war defocus us from issues that directly affect students and to take away a meeting with the person who's probably one of their biggest advocates," he said. "It really is bizarre to me."
The MP said he's still willing to meet with the SSMU and hopes they will reconsider.
