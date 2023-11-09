2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight

Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.

The first incident was reported to police at 8:20 a.m. when a member of the United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. found a bullet hole in a door of the school. The institution on Saint-Kevin and Victoria avenues includes an elementary and high school.

About 30 minutes later on Thursday, someone called 911 about a bullet hole found in the door of Yeshiva Gedola, a Jewish school that also includes a daycare. The school is near the intersection of Vimy Avenue and Deacon Road, about a 10-minute drive from the first school.

Police were on site at both locations on Thursday and have opened an investigation.

The schools were empty and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Tensions have been rising in recent days in Montreal's cultural communities amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to Concordia University in downtown Montreal after an altercation between students became violent.

The university said pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students were involved. Police arrested one 22-year-old student for assault and said one student and two security guards suffered minor injuries.

TRUDEAU, PREMIER REACT TO INCIDENTS IN MONTREAL

During an announcement in Montreal on housing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the "increase in threats of violence, in violence and hatred" in Montreal.

Right now, while this conflict and crisis rages in the Middle East, Canadians have an opportunity, and therefore a responsibility, to look to be there for each other. Not to necessarily agree — our diversity includes a diversity of perspectives and opinions — but not to hate with threats of violence or actual violence against someone you disagree with, no matter how strongly felt your fears or convictions are. It doesn't give you the right to do what we saw yesterday at Concordia or in the shots fired at Jewish schools today in Montreal. These are not who we are," he said.

"And if anywhere in the world is going to start building the kinds of understandings that we're going to need to see peaceful resolution in the Middle East, to see, eventually a viable, safe Palestinian state alongside a safe Jewish state, it starts in a place like Canada. And for people to be lashing out at each other, that's forgetting who we are and it's forgetting the very values that are most necessary in this time."

Quebec Premier François Legault also denounced the shootings and the violent clashes at Concordia University.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said, "I am very concerned about the shootings this morning at Jewish community schools and the violence we saw yesterday at Concordia University. Hate and violence will never be tolerated in Quebec. The perpetrators must be punished."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the rising tensions in the community. She will be accompanied by Montreal police deputy chief Vincent Richer, the city's executive committee head of public safety, Alain Vaillaincourt, and Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa.

This is a developing story. More details to come.