2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
The first incident was reported to police at 8:20 a.m. when a member of the United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. found a bullet hole in a door of the school. The institution on Saint-Kevin and Victoria avenues includes an elementary and high school.
- WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Montreal mayor speaks amid rising tensions
About 30 minutes later on Thursday, someone called 911 about a bullet hole found in the door of Yeshiva Gedola, a Jewish school that also includes a daycare. The school is near the intersection of Vimy Avenue and Deacon Road, about a 10-minute drive from the first school.
Police were on site at both locations on Thursday and have opened an investigation.
The schools were empty and no injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
Tensions have been rising in recent days in Montreal's cultural communities amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to Concordia University in downtown Montreal after an altercation between students became violent.
The university said pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students were involved. Police arrested one 22-year-old student for assault and said one student and two security guards suffered minor injuries.
TRUDEAU, PREMIER REACT TO INCIDENTS IN MONTREAL
During an announcement in Montreal on housing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the "increase in threats of violence, in violence and hatred" in Montreal.
Right now, while this conflict and crisis rages in the Middle East, Canadians have an opportunity, and therefore a responsibility, to look to be there for each other. Not to necessarily agree — our diversity includes a diversity of perspectives and opinions — but not to hate with threats of violence or actual violence against someone you disagree with, no matter how strongly felt your fears or convictions are. It doesn't give you the right to do what we saw yesterday at Concordia or in the shots fired at Jewish schools today in Montreal. These are not who we are," he said.
"And if anywhere in the world is going to start building the kinds of understandings that we're going to need to see peaceful resolution in the Middle East, to see, eventually a viable, safe Palestinian state alongside a safe Jewish state, it starts in a place like Canada. And for people to be lashing out at each other, that's forgetting who we are and it's forgetting the very values that are most necessary in this time."
Quebec Premier François Legault also denounced the shootings and the violent clashes at Concordia University.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said, "I am very concerned about the shootings this morning at Jewish community schools and the violence we saw yesterday at Concordia University. Hate and violence will never be tolerated in Quebec. The perpetrators must be punished."
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the rising tensions in the community. She will be accompanied by Montreal police deputy chief Vincent Richer, the city's executive committee head of public safety, Alain Vaillaincourt, and Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
Montreal Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 31 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, ambassador to Egypt says
Another 31 Canadians have been able to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, Canada's ambassador to Egypt told CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos.
DEVELOPING 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough were hit by bullets overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.
BREAKING Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in explosion at home in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a home explosion in south Ottawa Thursday.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Crews on scene of 5-alarm fire at chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end
Crews are working to contain a five-alarm fire that broke out at a chrome plating facility in Toronto's west end.
-
Ontario banning Canadian work experience requirement on job applications
The Ontario government hopes to ban employers from requiring Canadian work experience in job postings or application forms.
-
Suspect broke into East York home and sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint, police say
Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly broke into an East York home and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business
A group of demonstrators blocked access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Crews knock down Halifax duplex fire
Fire crews quickly knocked down a duplex fire in Halifax on Thursday morning.
-
Crabby business: N.L. fisheries worker charged with accepting 'pans of crab' as bribe
A federal Fisheries Department employee in Newfoundland and Labrador is accused of accepting bribes of seafood.
London
-
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?
A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.
-
Londoners come out swinging at annual Fight to End Homelessness
A total of 32 local entrepreneurs and business leaders were given 18 weeks of training to take part in the boxing Ontario sanctioned match.
Northern Ontario
-
Barrie senior killed in Highway 11 crash with commercial vehicle in North Bay
One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 11 in North Bay, police say.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in wooded area
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a wooded area in the Donovan area of Greater Sudbury on Wednesday, police say.
-
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected U.S. officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Here's how much you need to make to live modestly in Calgary
Many Calgarians have been feeling the pressure of rising prices and a new report shows just how much more it costs to live modestly in the city now than it did last year.
-
Alberta Pension Plan town hall set for Calgary area residents
Former provincial treasurer, Jim Dinning, will host another Alberta Pension Plan engagement panel Thursday night, this time targeting residents in Calgary and area.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 10-12)
Ten things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Sale of Nazi items at Cambridge, Ont. antique mall sparks debate
Nazi memorabilia available for purchase inside a Cambridge antiques mall is sparking debate over whether the public sale of these wartime items are educational or harmful.
-
Flair announces new flights from Waterloo regional airport
Travellers going through the Region of Waterloo International Airport will soon be able to fly directly to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Arrest made in $1M fraud investigation targeting older adults
Police have made an arrest in a $1 million fraud scheme that appeared to target the "equity held in the victims’ homes.”
Vancouver
-
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
-
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
-
Tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows go on sale to winners of presale lottery
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
Edmonton
-
NHL's worst face off as Oilers visit Sharks
The two teams with the fewest points in the NHL square off on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks.
-
Firefighters called to old hangar space early Thursday
Firefighters were called to an old hangar at the site of Edmonton's former municipal airport early Thursday morning.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH Driver who picked up suspect following downtown shooting sought by police
Windsor police are urging the driver who picked up a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown shooting over the weekend to come forward and speak with investigators.
-
Database theft outlined in hospital cyberattack update
Five southwestern Ontario hospitals released another update Thursday regarding the impact of a recent cyberattack.
-
Cyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Chatham-Kent police say a cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle.
Regina
-
'At any point': Sask. teachers ready to return to bargaining table if conditions met, STF president says
The conciliation process is underway as the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government try to find a middle ground in their ongoing bargaining agreement negotiations.
-
'Listen, learn and improve': New Regina police chief excited for upcoming role
Regina’s new Chief of Police Farooq Hassan Sheikh says he is excited to be part of an affordable, diverse and growing city.
-
City of Regina agrees to take over tourism responsibilities from REAL
Tourism responsibilities will once again belong to the City of Regina after council approved a request from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to hand over the reins.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in explosion at home in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a home explosion in south Ottawa Thursday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
-
Poppy box stolen from Hintonburg bakery
A popular bakery in Hintonburg says a Poppy Campaign donation box was stolen from their store.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital violates fire code due to patient overcrowding
The Saskatoon Fire Department says St. Paul’s Hospital is in violation of fire code requirements, with beds crowding the hallways and obstructing exit doors.
-
Former Regina police chief Evan Bray to replace John Gormley
Regina's former Chief of Police Evan Bray will be resurrecting his broadcasting career on Rawlco Radio’s two Saskatchewan talk stations.
-
'At any point': Sask. teachers ready to return to bargaining table if conditions met, STF president says
The conciliation process is underway as the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government try to find a middle ground in their ongoing bargaining agreement negotiations.