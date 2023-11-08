1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police said Wednesday.
Montreal police (SPVM) said they were called to the university in downtown Montreal at around 1:30 p.m. and helped security guards manage two groups of students at the Henry F. Hall Building.
Police say the conflict "degenerated" between the two student groups. Concordia confirmed the clash involved "Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, including students but also people from outside our community."
Several videos posted on social media show students shoving and swearing during violent exchanges.
One of the videos shows what appears to be a booth set up in the building to raise awareness about the missing Israeli citizens who were taken hostage on Oct. 7 by Hamas, which Canada has designated as a terrorist organization.
The SPVM said the police intervention ended at around 4:15 p.m.
A 22-year-old student was arrested for assaulting a 54-year-old security guard, the SPVM said. The student was released on a promise to appear in court.
A 19-year-old security guard, as well as a 23-year-old student, were also injured "as a result of assaults" during the altercation.
Police say all three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not need to go to hospital.
The police investigation is ongoing.
"We do not tolerate intimidation or violence on our campus and we will be looking further into today’s incident. The safety of our community is our priority," wrote a spokesperson for Concordia in an emailed statement.
WITNESSES SPEAK OUT
Two people who were at Concordia when the clashes broke out shared what they saw with CTV News.
Eitan Kovac, a third-year political science student, said the StartUp Nation group helped set up a table in the Hall building to express solidarity with the hostages taken by Hamas. He said shortly after the event started, a group of Pro-Palestinian students showed up and started shouting at them.
Concordia University student Eitan Kovac. (CTV News)
Things escalated from there, he said, describing it as "A flagrant excuse to target Jews."
"People were seconds away from assailing others, throwing stuff. We had a few incidents where people were throwing water bottles at us or decided to come to our booth and try to remove the Israeli flag or to remove pictures or posters of children, infants, elderly or anyone in between that is currently kidnapped and in Gaza," Kovac said in an interview.
Sarah Shamy, who is not a Concordia student, said she went to the university Wednesday afternoon to buy a keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian headdress, from a charity that was raising funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Shamy, also a spokesperson for the Palestinian Youth Movement, said the group selling them had booked tables in the same area as the Jewish student group at the same time.
"The pro-Israel students were very hostile and were using anti-Palestinian names, they were calling people names, they were provoking students, they were getting in people's faces," Shamy said.
The pro-Palestinian group started to chant, and "that's when things got physically violent," she said, adding that pro-Palestinian students were attacked.
Shamy and Kovac said students on both sides have been feeling unsafe at Concordia since the fighting in the Middle East escalated last month.
POLITICIANS APPEAL FOR CALM
The Concordia incident comes after recent condemnation from Jewish leaders over the attempted arson at a Montreal synagogue and elected officials appealing for calm as the deadly war in the Middle East rages on.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante called both events "unacceptable" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Quebec's higher education minister, Pascale Déry, said on X that she spoke with the head of Concordia "to ensure that order is restored on campus."
"Too many students fear for their safety, and we cannot tolerate these outbursts," she wrote.
Before the altercation broke out, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented on the "unacceptable" rise in hate surfacing in Canada since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7.
"We're seeing right now a rise in antisemitism that is terrifying. Molotov cocktails thrown at synagogues, horrific threats of violence, targeting Jewish businesses, targeting Jewish daycares with hate. This needs to stop. This is something that is not acceptable in Canada, period," Trudeau said on his way into a Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday.
"And period, the rise of Islamophobia we're seeing across this country and around the world, is also unacceptable. The expressions of hate against Muslims, against Palestinians, against anyone waving a Palestinian flag. This is unacceptable. This is not who we are as Canadians."
According to figures from Montreal police, there have been 25 hate-motivated incidents targeting Arab-Muslim communities since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
There have been 73 such incidents targeting Jewish communities, for a total of 98, from Oct. 7 to Nov. 7.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) condemned the Concordia incident and called on the university to make the campus safe for Jewish students.
"What we witnessed today at Concordia University was an undisguised display of antisemitism. Jewish students raising awareness of innocent civilian hostages held by a terrorist group were targeted with intimidation, threats, and physical aggression. Such behaviour is completely contrary to our Quebec values," said the organization's vice-president, Eta Yudin.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snow, freezing rain in the forecast for southwestern Quebec
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I feel that I'm born again': Canadians describe journey out of Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi and Suzan Harb are among the 75 Canadians who successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt on Tuesday. They shared their emotional journeys with CTV News Channel.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
No Canadians, foreign nationals crossed from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday: Global Affairs
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed Wednesday, the federal government has confirmed, meaning no foreign nationals or Canadians were able to pass through.
1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
Hollywood's actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing a close to months of labor strife that ground the entertainment industry to a historic halt.
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
Robert De Niro attends closing arguments in civil trial over claims by ex-VP, personal assistant
Robert De Niro looked on Wednesday as a lawyer for a woman who worked for him for over a decade urged a jury in closing arguments to award her millions of dollars for emotional distress and reputational harm because the actor discriminated and retaliated against her.
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
Toronto
-
Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto underground parking garage
A man is dead after being shot in an underground parking garage in downtown Toronto.
-
Here's why these 2 Toronto pharmacies are no longer operating vaccination programs
As health officials encourage people to get the flu and COVID-19 shots, two Toronto pharmacies say they are no longer operating their vaccination programs due to supply issues.
-
'Senseless killing': Canada-wide warrant issued for 17-year-old male in connection with murder of Pickering Casino security guard
Police in Durham Region are looking for a 17-year-old male they believe is responsible for the Thanksgiving Day murder of a casino security guard.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s never really over, I still lost a child’: Jury returns with recommendations in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken made several recommendations.
-
Snow squalls expected for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Pictou and Antigonish Counties of Nova Scotia.
-
Fredericton police investigating 2022 hospital waiting room death
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital waiting room last year.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO What’s next after video of rant by property owner shines light on downtown’s challenges?
A lengthy outburst by prominent property owner Shmuel Farhi at Downtown London’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was recorded by Coun. Susan Stevenson on her phone.
-
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
-
'I want to ensure them it will be okay': Teenager with rare disease looking to help others
While spending her entire life in and out of hospital battling a rare blood disease, Andie Morrison, 16, is determined to keep up her fight while giving back to help others.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police find human remains in wooded area
Criminal investigations officers with Greater Sudbury Police are working the scene after police located a body Wednesday in the wooded area.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect, up to 15 cm of snow
Snow will be falling in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching low-pressure system that will bring up to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
-
Cellphone addiction becoming a global concern
A new study is shining a light on how many of us are at risk of becoming addicted to our cellphones.
Calgary
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
-
Man from Sundre, Alta., charged in homicide of teen Pauline Brazeau 47 years ago
A man in his 70s from Sundre, Alta., has been charged in a homicide cold case dating back 47 years.
-
Calgary comes through for local man whose mobility scooter was stolen
There's been an outpouring of offers to help a man whose disability scooter was stolen.
Kitchener
-
Prolonged road closure worries downtown Stratford businesses
Road construction delays in downtown Stratford have local businesses concerned about their bottom lines.
-
Sale of Nazi items at Cambridge, Ont. antique mall sparks debate
Nazi memorabilia available for purchase inside a Cambridge antiques mall is sparking debate over whether the public sale of these wartime items are educational or harmful.
-
What you need to know about switching to winter tires
Wednesday's winter weather was a reminder that its time to swap out your summer tires. Here's why it's a good idea.
Vancouver
-
After multiple delays and surprise developments, Ali murder trial nears completion
A first-degree murder trial that began in April is coming close to its conclusion after a series of delays and significant developments that have altered the Crown's case.
-
Online video tells travellers not to fly Air India; poster denies message is a threat
The Canadian government and law enforcement agencies are remaining tight-lipped about a video circulating online telling travellers not to fly Air India after Nov. 19.
-
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Kelsey Ouellette's homicide may be linked to relationship with boyfriend who died months before her: police
Police are investigating the link between the death of homicide victim Kelsey Ouellette and the non-criminal death of her boyfriend.
-
Doctors describe patients 'suffering' at Edmonton hospitals due to extraordinarily long wait times
The rumours are true: Doctors at hospitals in Edmonton and other Alberta communities have been unable to admit patients from emergency rooms in a timely manner because some wards are well over capacity.
Windsor
-
Four in 10 Windsor-area residents struggling to meet their financial needs: StatsCan
For the first time in years, Jennifer Katona finds herself walking 25 minutes from her home to the Windsor Goodfellows food bank where she stands in line to acquire much-needed groceries for her family.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Estimated damage $400K following fire at abandoned home
Early Wednesday morning, residents of an apartment building at the corner of University Avenue and Crawford woke up to a vacant home next door on fire.
-
Rap videos, hand signs and jewellery the focus of ‘gang expert’ cross-examination in Windsor murder trial
A gang expert was back on the witness stand in a Windsor murder trial Wednesday, this time, being cross-examined by the defence.
Regina
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
Police investigating after Creative Saskatchewan defrauded of more than $331,000
Police are investigating after the economic development agency responsible for Saskatchewan's creative industries was defrauded of more than $331,000.
-
Two killed in collision south of Swift Current
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 4 south of Swift Current.
Ottawa
-
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 7 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning. The city expects to raise nearly $1 billion next year through fees and service charges alone, accounting for 21.5 per cent of anticipated revenue.
-
Here's where 32 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-two new photo radar cameras will be set up on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on several "high speed locations" on Hunt Club Road, Walkley Road, Riverside Drive and Bronson Avenue.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for freezing rain tonight and into Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital violates fire code due to patient overcrowding
The Saskatoon Fire Department says St. Paul’s Hospital is in violation of fire code requirements, with beds crowding the hallways and obstructing exit doors.
-
Fundraisers launched for Sask. drowning victims
A pair of fundraisers have been launched to help the families of two men who lost their lives over the weekend on Humboldt Lake.
-
Saskatoon city councillors eye expand Civic Square to more organizations
Saskatoon city councillors had a difficult time updating the city's existing policy of using Civic Square at its governance and priorities committee meeting on Wednesday.