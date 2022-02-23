Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces starting Feb. 28 as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance can be maintained between people.

The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The CNESST recommends that masks continue to be worn in high-traffic and common areas.

They are also still required on public transport.

The Commission adds that washing hands, surface disinfection and cleaning must continue at all times.

Surfaces that are "heavily touched" will have to be cleaned after each shift.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2022.