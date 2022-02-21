More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec Monday, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.

Theatres can now accommodate up to 50 per cent of their capacity, removing the 500-person limit for large-scale venues like the Bell Centre in Montreal and the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City.

Bowling alleys, arcades and other recreational centres can now also reopen to the public.

Vaccination passports are no longer required to access places of worship and attend funerals.

The limit on the number of people allowed to visit private seniors' residences has also been relaxed.

The government estimates that 25 per cent of Quebecers have contracted COVID-19, including a high number of unvaccinated people.

That, plus the fact that things in the health care system seem to be improving show that vaccine passports no longer appear to be required anymore, officials state.

On Feb. 28, sports tournaments will be allowed to resume and teleworking will no longer be required.

Places of worship and theatres, except the Bell and Vidéotron centres, will be able to open at 100 per cent capacity.

Bars and casinos will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, but dancing and karaoke will remain prohibited until March 14.

On that day, restaurants, bars and large venues will be allowed to open at full capacity.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 21, 2022.