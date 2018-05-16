

CTV Montreal





The youth wing of the Bloc Quebecois is no longer supporting party leader Martine Ouellet.

Members of the party's youth wing issued a statement Wednesday morning saying that Ouellet "did not possess the uniting qualities necessary to end the crisis that the Bloc Quebecois is enduring."

Camille Goyette-Gingras, the youth wing's president, specified that its disagreement with Ouellet was not based on her ideology that the Bloc should focus on separation, but was instead based on Ouellet's personal skills.

She added that "we no longer think she is part of the solution."

On June 1 and 2 Bloc Quebecois members will hold a vote of confidence on Ouellet's leadership, and Ouellet said she will stay on as leader if she wins the support of 50 percent plus one vote.

Last week seven former Bloc MPs said they have finalized their split from the party and have reconstituted under a new name: Quebec Debout. They will focus on what was the original mission of the Bloc, defending Quebec's interests in Ottawa.

Last month members of the Bloc's youth wing suggested renaming the Bloc in order to deal with the crisis that has afflicted the party over the past several years.