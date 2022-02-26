A demonstration against youth violence will be held March 5, partly organized by the mother of Lucas Gaudet, a teenager who was fatally stabbed earlier this month near a West Island high school.

Demonstrators will gather at Jeanne-Mance park at 1 p.m. and make their way to Jacques Cartier square.

One of the event organizers is Tyler Gallaher-Ryan, 21. Although he didn’t know Gaudet personally, he says he was inspired to take action after witnessing the 16-year-old’s mother, Lynne Baudouy, speak about the tragedy on the news.

“We want to get as many people involved in this as possible, it’s important,” he said.

Gallaher-Ryan is calling for more after-school programs to help keep teens engaged and improve their mental health.

“How can we get more access to things like sports, music programs?”

Gaudet is one of numerous Montreal teenagers to be killed in recent months, among them Jannai Dopwell Bailey, Amir Benayad, Thomas Trudel and Meriem Boundaoui.

Following the death of her son a few weeks ago, Bauduoy told CTV News the violence has to stop.

“Why are kids walking around with knives and guns in their possessions? When we were growing up, it wasn’t like that,” she said. “I hope there’s going to be a movement that starts with Lucas’s death, and I hope the community realizes that something needs to change."