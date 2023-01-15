Man, woman found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. home

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday.

Police were called to a residence on Des Sauternes Street around 1 p.m. The call came from a concerned individual who hadn't heard from the two victims.

Officers discovered the bodies of one man and woman inside. The SQ has yet to confirm the relationship between the pair.

The SQ could not say if there were signs of violence or if the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vaudreuil-Dorion is a suburb of Greater Montreal in Quebec's Montérégie region.