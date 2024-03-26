Man, woman arrested after 14-month-old child dies in Quebec City daycare
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on Monday and are expected to appear in court Tuesday.
Police say they were called to the daycare in the Beauport borough of Quebec City on March 21 to respond to a call for an unconscious child. Police and paramedics performed resuscitation maneuvres on the toddler, who was sent to hospital. The child died a few hours later.
Police say the child attended the daycare where the incident happened but did not release any further information.
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm near Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Number of CRA employees fired for claiming CERB up to 232
The number of Canada Revenue Agency employees who have been fired for improperly claiming the COVID-era Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) continues to climb, reaching 232.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Residents of this B.C. city lost more than $16M to 'pig butchering' scams last year, RCMP say
Since the start of 2023, residents of Richmond, B.C., have lost more than $16 million to "sophisticated online scams combining romance and investment schemes," according to local Mounties.
BREAKING New medical school and helicopters: Here’s what else was in the 2024 Ontario budget
Here are some of the quirkier highlights from the 2024 Ontario budget.
BREAKING Car runs into La Bottega Italian grocer in the ByWard Market
A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.
Ontario budget pledges several new schools in eastern Ontario
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Canadian bridges are safe, officials say after Baltimore bridge collapse
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire, 2 found dead
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.
Nova Scotia announces more modular housing for health workers
The Nova Scotia government will erect prefabricated homes at sites near two hospitals in the province as part of a $45-million program to address housing shortages for health-care workers.
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
'Building a total loss': North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Ave that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
'Quit dumping on us': London farmer tired of illegal trash
A London farmer is calling out illegal dumping in the city. Mark Rimmelzwaan farms near the border with Elgin County where he and his neighbours are tired of finding piles of trash on and near their fields.
'The bats talk for themselves': Tillsonburg, Ont. baseball bat maker lands MLB clients
As a child, Trevor Oakes had dreams of making to baseball’s major leagues. Now the Tillsonburg native has made it to ‘The Show,’ but just in a different way than he envisioned.
Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
Land owners continue to push back against Wilmot property sale
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
Amherstburg council pulls back on $350 business licensing fee after uproar
A number of businesses in Amherstburg got a surprise bill from the town in the mail this winter and turned up to council in spades Monday night to fight it off.
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after 'suspicious' trailer fire at Leisure Lake
Leamington fire officials say there was about $100,000 damage after a fire at an RV resort and campground.
Young driver hospitalized & charged after totalling car in south end Barrie
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
OPP seeks witnesses to Highway 10 crash that killed two people
Provincial police are asking for the public's help with an investigation after two people died in a collision in the Town of Caledon.
Health officials sound alarm after 3 overdoses in 24 hours
Three overdoses in 24 hours have health officials in Grey Bruce urging users to have a naloxone kit and a sober friend close by to help reverse the effects of an overdose and allow time for medical teams to arrive.
B.C. gas utility accused in lawsuit of deceiving consumers over environmental impact
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
Winnipeg truck driver presented award after rescuing boy from snowmobile accident
A Winnipeg truck driver has been given a special award for helping rescue an injured 12-year-old boy from a snowmobile accident.
Winnipeg police make human trafficking arrest
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
Calgary bus attack leaves youth with serious injuries
Calgary police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after a youth was attacked and left with serious injuries to his face earlier this month.
Calgary father found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant son
A Calgary father was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his three-month-old son, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Woman, 27, can proceed with MAiD after Calgary judge sets aside injunction requested by her father
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying (MAiD), after being approved by two doctors.
DEVELOPING Serious crash reason for traffic diversion on Highway 825 in Sturgeon County
RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash just north of Fort Saskatchewan.
Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
'It feels good to give back': Girl Guides collect donations for Edmonton Food Bank
Local Girl Guides recently went door to door and set up tables at grocery stores to collect more than 4,000 kilograms of food for Edmonton's Food Bank.
'Difficult to detect' rail cracks caused 2021 Sask. derailment, safety board finds
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Saskatoon man arrested after break-ins at assisted living facilities
A 48-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after a series of break-ins at assisted living facilities.
Sask. highway traffic rerouted following gasoline spill
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gasoline spill at a business on Highway 7 in Rosetown, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.