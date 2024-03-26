MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, woman arrested after 14-month-old child dies in Quebec City daycare

    A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
    Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.

    A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on Monday and are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

    Police say they were called to the daycare in the Beauport borough of Quebec City on March 21 to respond to a call for an unconscious child. Police and paramedics performed resuscitation maneuvres on the toddler, who was sent to hospital. The child died a few hours later.

    Police say the child attended the daycare where the incident happened but did not release any further information.

