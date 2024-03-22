Man wanted in connection with Quebec sexual assault case

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man they suspect of being involved in a sexual assault.

Joliette man Patrick Breault, 45, failed to appear in court in connection with a sexual assault case on Oct. 20, and is wanted under an arrest warrant, the SQ said in a news release.

Officers believe he could be in several regions of Quebec.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or visit a local police station.