MONTREAL -- A man suspected of firing a gun in Montreal North during the summer has been arrested, Montreal police say.

Ken Wesly Chery, 29, is facing charges related to the discharge of a firearm, as well as firearm possession after police searches recovered a handgun and ammunition allegedly belonging to the suspect.

Chery was arrested Thursday from his Brossard apartment. Police searched the residence, a vehicle owned by the suspect's wife, and an apartment allegedly used to store narcotics in the Ville-Marie borough.

During that operation, police say they arrested five others suspected of being involved in crack cocaine trafficking. Chery is also facing charges of narcotics possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Chery has been under investigation by police since July 2. That evening, at around 6:40 p.m., Montreal North residents reported gunshots near Pierre and Lapierre streets. No one was reportedly injured.

Montreal police say Chery's arrest does not mark the end of the investigation, as officers continue to search for those involved in the July 2 incident.

A handgun and ammunition were found by police during searches after gunshots were reported in Montreal North on July 2, 2021 (Image source: SPVM).