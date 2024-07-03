Man stabbed in The Village; police investigating

MONTREAL
    A man in his 30s was stabbed after an altercation with another individual in Montreal's Village neighbourhood. 

    The victim sustained injuries to his lower body, but his life is not in danger, according to Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

    The 911 call came in at 1:42 p.m., reporting the stabbing at the corner of  Alexandre-DeSève and Sainte-Catherine Street. The man was subsequently sent to a hospital.

    Dubuc says police arrested someone at the scene and that the investigation is ongoing. 

