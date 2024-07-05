MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Staycation? Here's how much many Montreal attractions cost right now

    Frank Roy left, dressed as Heavy Master Chief, of Halo fame, and Frederick Villeneuve right, as Lord Saladin of Destiny pose outside the Montreal Comiccon on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press) Frank Roy left, dressed as Heavy Master Chief, of Halo fame, and Frederick Villeneuve right, as Lord Saladin of Destiny pose outside the Montreal Comiccon on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)
    It's the season of summer festivals in Montreal.

    While some people opt to get away for the summer, those who choose to stay in Montreal will still take a hit to their wallet.

    Here's a breakdown of ticket prices for ongoing and upcoming festivals in the city:

    Montreal Comic-Con at Palais des Congrès – July 5 to 7

    • 3-day General Admission: $110
    • 3-day Deluxe: $125
    • 3-day VIP: $350
    • 3-day Child (6-12): $21

    Comic-Con patrons will also need to pay extra fees for autographs or photos with featured guests such as Kevin Smith, Robert Englund, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

    Comediha! in downtown Montreal – July 18 to 28

    • Tickets to all shows start at $50 and go up to $130 with added perks
    • After July 14, tickets will start at $80

    Osheaga 2024 at Parc Jean-Drapeau - Aug. 2 to 4

    • Individual tickets start at $395 and go as high as $1,620
    • Group tickets start at $593 and go as high as $2,000

    Renting a four-seat pedal boat in the Lachine Canal will cost $25/$30/$60 for 30/60/120 minutes. A swimming day at Parc Jean-Drapeau will cost $14.35 for a family of four.

