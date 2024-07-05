Staycation? Here's how much many Montreal attractions cost right now
It's the season of summer festivals in Montreal.
While some people opt to get away for the summer, those who choose to stay in Montreal will still take a hit to their wallet.
Here's a breakdown of ticket prices for ongoing and upcoming festivals in the city:
Montreal Comic-Con at Palais des Congrès – July 5 to 7
- 3-day General Admission: $110
- 3-day Deluxe: $125
- 3-day VIP: $350
- 3-day Child (6-12): $21
Comic-Con patrons will also need to pay extra fees for autographs or photos with featured guests such as Kevin Smith, Robert Englund, and Vincent D’Onofrio.
Comediha! in downtown Montreal – July 18 to 28
- Tickets to all shows start at $50 and go up to $130 with added perks
- After July 14, tickets will start at $80
Osheaga 2024 at Parc Jean-Drapeau - Aug. 2 to 4
- Individual tickets start at $395 and go as high as $1,620
- Group tickets start at $593 and go as high as $2,000
Renting a four-seat pedal boat in the Lachine Canal will cost $25/$30/$60 for 30/60/120 minutes. A swimming day at Parc Jean-Drapeau will cost $14.35 for a family of four.
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Democrats start moving to Harris as Biden digs in
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather named to new antisemitism adviser role
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is 'looking forward to making a real difference' as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.
Canada continues Copa run against Venezuela
History is at stake for both Venezuela and Canada when they meet on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the second Copa America quarter-final.
Ronaldo starts for Portugal as Kolo Muani and Camavinga come in for France in Euro quarter
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo started for a fifth straight match at the European Championship in the quarterfinals against France, for which Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga were promoted from the bench.
'It was pretty intense:' Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
