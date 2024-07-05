Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal

Police have cleared protesters from the pro-Palestinian encampment that was set up last month at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.

City workers are now removing fencing and tearing down tarps.

During the police operation that began around 4 a.m., an 18-year-old man was arrested.

According to police, the man had allegedly pointed a laser into the eyes of police officers a few days ago, with at least one officer temporarily injured.

"The SPVM is working in support with the City of Montreal at Square Victoria," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

She would not give further details.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be giving a press conference at 11:15 a.m.

The pro-Palestinian encampment was set up at the square late last month.

Demonstrators are demanding that the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) "immediately divest its $14.2 billion in investments in 87 companies complicit in the Israeli occupation."

The group is also calling for Quebec's Tel Aviv office to be shut down because, they argue, "increasing trade relations and diplomatic cooperation with Israel legitimizes the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people."