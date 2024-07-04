Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment

The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.

The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) said there was an agreement in place with the protesters that its fire prevention officers would be allowed into the site on the university's lower field, but when they showed up at around 2 p.m., "they were not granted access," said Guy Lapointe, a SIM spokesperson.

"I don't know why."

Lapointe said the visit was part of a routine inspection to make sure the encampment was free of any fire hazards or risks to the people staying there.

Meanwhile, the fire service said it is concerned about not being allowed to conduct the safety check on the site.

"We don't know exactly what the situation is inside the encampment, what kind of setup they have, fire grills, barbecues, or any other propane devices that they may have operating under tents, or situations and those that could be very serious fire hazards," Lapointe said.

"So it does [concern us] in that respect, and that's why we're hoping that we can get their cooperation and then we can inspect the whole area to make sure it's safe for everyone there."

A representative for the protesters could not be immediately reached for comment.

The fire service reached out to Montreal police after the incident on Thursday. The police service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SIM will try again to reach out to the group to "find some kind of agreement so we can inspect" but it's not clear when that might happen, Lapointe added.