Quebec and provincial police announce new agreement

The Quebec government and the Association des policières et policiers provinciaux du Québec (APPQ) have announced a new agreement in principle to renew the employment contract of police officers with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

"The agreement would be for a period of six years and would, among other things, enhance and better recognize the unique status of police officers working for the provincial police force," reads a press release issued by the APPQ on Friday afternoon.

The press release also states that details of the agreement will remain "confidential until APPQ members have voted on this possible settlement."

The SQ's 5,700 officers have not had a collective agreement for more than two years.

It expired in March 2022.

Last September, nearly 60 per cent of police officers rejected an agreement in principle reached with the treasury board. The agreement provided for salary increases of 21 per cent over five years.

In December, police officers began wearing camouflage pants or jeans during working hours to show their dissatisfaction with the negotiations with the government.

On April 2, the APPQ urged the Legault government to speed up talks by the start of the summer.