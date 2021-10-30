MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who found was unconscious in an alley in the Ville-Marie borough Friday evening after being stabbed.

Police are calling it Montreal’s 27th homicide since the beginning of the year.

It was a passer-by who discovered the victim shortly after 8:00 p.m., and who called 911 to report the presence of an injured man in an alley on Hope Ave., near René-Lévesque Blvd. The area is just southeast of Cabot Square and Atwater metro.

The young man was in critical condition when emergency services arrived.

He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The motive for the attack was still unknown several hours later.

“There are no suspects on file at this time. Investigators are working on the scene to verify various pieces of evidence that may have been left there,” said agent Raphaël Bergeron, spokesperson for the SPVM.

A security perimeter has been erected in the area. The SPVM investigation is continuing.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 30, 2021.