    • Police arrest suspect near Terrebonne high school after reports of potential armed threat

    Terrebonne police arrested a suspect following reports of a potential armed threat near a high school. Terrebonne police arrested a suspect following reports of a potential armed threat near a high school.
    Terrebonne police have arrested an individual near a high school in Terrebonne following reports of a potential armed threat.

    "Everything is under control at École secondaire Rive-Nord," said spokesperson Vincent Charbonneau.

    According to Charbonneau, police received a call around 1:30 p.m. regarding a potential armed individual near the school.

    "The individual has been located and was placed under arrest. No shots were fired. No direct threat was made to the school, students or staff," Charbonneau said.

    Students from the high school told CTV News that after they returned to the school from lunch, they heard that an individual had allegedly entered the school.  

    The investigation is ongoing. 

