Seven teens arrested in Saint-Leonard in connection with organized crime

Police arrested seven teens aged 14 to 17 in Saint-Leonard last Thursday in connection with organized crime.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teens had broken into a building on Jean-Talon Street East in mid-June and used it for cover since.

"Despite their young age, the suspects were implicated in many violent crime," said the SPVM in a news release.

Police tied the group of teens to robberies, arson, extortion and gun violence.

All seven will appear in youth court facing mischief and breaking-and-entering charges. Four of them were already in custody as part of separate legal proceedings.

Arrest mandates have been issued for two more suspects, aged 16 and 20.