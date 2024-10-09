MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Seven teens arrested in Saint-Leonard in connection with organized crime

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    Police arrested seven teens aged 14 to 17 in Saint-Leonard last Thursday in connection with organized crime.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teens had broken into a building on Jean-Talon Street East in mid-June and used it for cover since.

    "Despite their young age, the suspects were implicated in many violent crime," said the SPVM in a news release.

    Police tied the group of teens to robberies, arson, extortion and gun violence.

    All seven will appear in youth court facing mischief and breaking-and-entering charges. Four of them were already in custody as part of separate legal proceedings.

    Arrest mandates have been issued for two more suspects, aged 16 and 20.

