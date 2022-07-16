Man stabbed during party at reception hall in Montreal North, police say

A man in his 30s was sent to hospital after he was stabbed during a party at a reception hall in the early morning hours Saturday in Montreal North, police say.

Montreal police officers received a 911 call just before 4 a.m. and responded to a reception hall on Charleroi Street near Saint-Gertrude Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with an upper-body injury from a "sharp object," a police spokesperson said. The man was injured during a fight inside the building where the party was held. He was conscious when he was sent to hospital and police are waiting for an update on his condition.

No arrests have been made and police do not have a description of a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.