Featured Video
Man stabbed during altercation in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:54PM EDT
A man was wounded during an armed assault in a home near Berri and Chabanel Sts. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Sunday.
An SPVM spokesperson said a 911 call was placed around noon.
At the scene, officers assisted a 35-year-old man who sustained stab wounds to the upper body.
He was transported to hospital for treatment, and will survive his injuries.
A suspect was arrested at the scene, and will be met by investigators at an operations center.
Police were unclear about the motive of the attack.
Latest Montreal News
- Federal, provincial leaders march together in Montreal's gay pride parade
- 80-year old with dementia denied nursing home care in English
- Man stabbed during altercation in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
- Quebec election could mark new a era of gender parity in politics
- 'Rustic Oracle' explores MMIWG movement through a child's eyes