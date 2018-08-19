

CTV Montreal





A man was wounded during an armed assault in a home near Berri and Chabanel Sts. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Sunday.

An SPVM spokesperson said a 911 call was placed around noon.

At the scene, officers assisted a 35-year-old man who sustained stab wounds to the upper body.

He was transported to hospital for treatment, and will survive his injuries.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, and will be met by investigators at an operations center.

Police were unclear about the motive of the attack.