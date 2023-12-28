MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man stabbed after 'several suspects' enter Montreal home

    A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

    A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday about the incident at an apartment on Pavillon Street near de Savoie Street.

    "Several suspects entered into the apartment," said Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They fled the scene before the police arrived."

    The victim was transported to hospital.

    "He was conscious but injured to his upper body with a sharp object," said Drouin. "We don't fear for his life."

    She adds police have yet to determine if the victim knew the suspects or if it was a break-and-enter.

    Investigators are still on site to figure out what happened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News