Man stabbed after 'several suspects' enter Montreal home
A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday about the incident at an apartment on Pavillon Street near de Savoie Street.
"Several suspects entered into the apartment," said Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They fled the scene before the police arrived."
The victim was transported to hospital.
"He was conscious but injured to his upper body with a sharp object," said Drouin. "We don't fear for his life."
She adds police have yet to determine if the victim knew the suspects or if it was a break-and-enter.
Investigators are still on site to figure out what happened.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian authorities deliberately undercounted dead in one of war's most devastating chapters: AP
Over six months since the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka Dam in the southern Kherson region, an AP investigation has found Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war.
BREAKING Two teens missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say two teenagers are missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River near Manotick Wednesday night. Two other teenagers were treated for mild hypothermia by paramedics.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, is set to be paroled on Thursday.
The number of wounded Israeli soldiers is mounting, representing a hidden cost of war
A swelling number of wounded Israeli fighters represents yet another sizable and deeply traumatized segment of Israeli society whose struggles are emerging as a hidden cost of the war that will be felt acutely for years to come.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairment
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, Florida deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
Toronto
-
How will Toronto fix its financial troubles in 2024?
This past year may have been a turning point in Toronto's spiralling financial woes, thanks in large part to a landmark new deal around the city's finances. However, the city is not out of the woods yet when it comes to its fiscal challenges, and some key questions will need to be answered in the year ahead.
-
Driver charged in west-end crash that left 1 pedestrian dead
A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a collision in the city’s west end last month that left one pedestrian dead.
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating collision involving transit bus and pedestrian
A pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a Halifax Transit bus.
-
N.S. premier rules out 2024 provincial election
Premier Tim Houston is fairly certain there won't be a Nova Scotia election in 2024.
-
What Canadians need to know about nuclear waste storage
Canada is searching for a place to store its stockpile of spent nuclear fuel. Its choice will affect generations to come as experts look to limit the long-term burden of managing the radioactive by-product.
London
-
Fog advisory issued for London area
Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near zero visibility in patchy fog Thursday morning.
-
Arrest made in early morning armed robbery, carjacking in Sarnia
A 43-year-old male was charged in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking in Sarnia.
-
Drunk driver charged after Huron OPP 'quack' the case
A South Huron resident driving seven ducks in their car has been charged with impaired driving after OPP received multiple complaints during the evening of Dec. 2.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
-
Northeastern Ontario's most viral stories of the year
As we get closer to the end of 2023, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca is taking a look back at some of the top stories over the last year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two teens missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say two teenagers are missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River near Manotick Wednesday night. Two other teenagers were treated for mild hypothermia by paramedics.
Calgary
-
Alta. family searching for dog believed to have been stolen
A Rocky View family is desperately searching for their dog believed to have been stolen last month.
-
Teen facing charges after Calgary zoo parking lot machete attack
A teenager is facing charges after an assault in a parking lot at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Tuesday evening.
-
Chris Driedger makes 37 saves in NHL return as Kraken hold off Flames 2-1
Making his first NHL start in nearly 20 months, Chris Driedger made 37 saves to backstop the Seattle Kraken to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19 booster uptake below national average
Nationally, 15 per cent of Canadians have received the latest version of the COVID-19 booster vaccine. In Waterloo Region, 11 per cent of residents have gotten a booster dose in the last six months.
-
Trucks turn out in New Hamburg to honour young boy
A special celebration of life for a toddler who loved trucks is being held in New Hamburg Wednesday.
-
Local health centres call safe supply programs 'life-saving' but worry as federal funding ends
A new development in safe drug supply programs in Canada has local health centres on edge.
Vancouver
-
Vigil held to remember B.C. women killed in intimate partner violence in 2023
A group of people gathered at Robson Square Wednesday holding signs to honour 14 women killed in the province this year in suspected acts of intimate partner violence.
-
'Epic' lineups at Whistler-Blackcomb on Boxing Day, as weather delays opening
Skiers and snowboarders at Whistler-Blackcomb faced Boxing Day lineups and crowds not unlike those encountered by bargain-hunting shoppers, as weather delayed the opening of lifts.
-
Stanley Park train closed Wednesday due to power outage
There were some disappointed families after a power outage forced the closure of the Stanley Park holiday train on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
-
Injured Gagner misses Oilers' California road trip but Holloway is nearing return
The Christmas break is now over for the Edmonton Oilers as the team tries to turn the page on a disappointing start to its season.
-
Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide case
Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.
Windsor
-
Windsor's 2023 crime rate on track to exceed last year, police say
In 2023, Windsor police investigated 11 targeted shootings, two homicides from intimate partner violence, and a new program was introduced – pairing officers with nurses on the street to try and veer people away from the emergency room.
-
Cloudy with a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex
Forecasters are calling for damp end to the week in Windsor-Essex with more cloudiness and possible rain Thursday.
-
Two suspects sought after gunpoint robbery in east Windsor
Windsor police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Windsor.
Regina
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Regina mayor discusses infamous tourism campaign flop and city hall encampment in year-end interview
From the fallout of the Experience Regina campaign to the city hall tent encampment and the disbanding of the REAL board of directors, there was plenty to talk about in the City of Regina in 2023.
-
Crews investigating 2 recent fires in Regina
Regina fire crews are investigating two recent fires.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two teens missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say two teenagers are missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River near Manotick Wednesday night. Two other teenagers were treated for mild hypothermia by paramedics.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Warm weather impacting seasonal Ottawa Valley businesses
Warmer than normal temperatures in the Ottawa Valley and across Ontario is impacting seasonal businesses which rely on wintry conditions.
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortage
A family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. bingo hall 'overtly' tried to undermine newly-formed union: Labour Board
A Saskatoon bingo hall “completely and overtly disregarded” its obligations when negotiating with a recently-formed union, the provincial labour board has found.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Sask. 15-year-old enters gingerbread house in international baking contest
A Saskatoon teenager is hoping to take the cake in an international baking competition, after spending nearly 100 hours building an elaborate gingerbread home.