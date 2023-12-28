Man stabbed after 'several suspects' enter Montreal home

A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday about the incident at an apartment on Pavillon Street near de Savoie Street.

"Several suspects entered into the apartment," said Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They fled the scene before the police arrived."

The victim was transported to hospital.

"He was conscious but injured to his upper body with a sharp object," said Drouin. "We don't fear for his life."

She adds police have yet to determine if the victim knew the suspects or if it was a break-and-enter.

Investigators are still on site to figure out what happened.