MONTREAL – Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot Thursday morning.

It happened at 12:50 a.m. on Crescent Street, between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sainte-Catherine Street.

Crescent street closed off between Maisonneuve boulevard and Saint-Catherine street for @spvm investigation. Man shot @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/QMVTwjiIZx — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 7, 2019

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says the victim suffered lower-body injuries, but is expected to survive.

Officers are hoping to speak with the victim soon. So far, no arrests have been made.