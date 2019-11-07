Man shot on Crescent Street; Montreal police investigating
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 7:07AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 7:23AM EST
MONTREAL – Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot Thursday morning.
It happened at 12:50 a.m. on Crescent Street, between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sainte-Catherine Street.
Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says the victim suffered lower-body injuries, but is expected to survive.
Officers are hoping to speak with the victim soon. So far, no arrests have been made.
