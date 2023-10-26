Man shot multiple times in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough

A man is in the hospital on Thursday night after he was shot multiple times in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that a call came in at 7:45 p.m. about gunshots being fired on Villieu Street near Salvaye Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been shot multiple times to the upper body.

He was conscious when transported to the hospital.

"The victim was on the street or on the sidewalk when he was injured by gunshots," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

A crime scene was put in place to understand the exact causes and circumstances that let to the shooting.

There have been no arrests, and witnesses are being met with.